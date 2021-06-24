Cubs’ defining June schedule ‘doesn't get any easier’

Something about Los Angeles has clicked with Jason Heyward. His bat has come alive. In this series, Jason is 7-for-9 with a double and three walks. He’s scored three of the Cubs’ eight runs in the series. And then he hit an apparent go-ahead home run Saturday night. Until he didn’t. In one of those plays where the national broadcast did a lousy job of getting the story, Jason Heyward hit that apparent go-ahead home run late in Saturday night’s game. Fox did show at least one replay that showed one thing very clearly. The umpire had perfect position watching to see the fair/foul call. He called it a home run. But he was overruled from an umpire who didn’t have nearly as good a position. The New York replay people didn’t overturn the call and the Cubs had a crucial run taken off the board in a game where it was fairly apparent one run was eventually going to decide it.