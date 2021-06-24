Cancel
Cubs’ defining June schedule ‘doesn't get any easier’

NBC Sports Chicago
The Cubs are almost through the toughest month of their 2021 schedule. They just have to get past … the defending World Series-champion Dodgers and NL Central-leading Brewers. “We're going through a stretch now that we all knew was going be hard,” Cubs manager David Ross said Tuesday afternoon, surrounded...

NBC Sports Chicago

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

