Trends that will shape Digital Banking's future

Find out the trends that will mould digital banking and how they will impact its future—the rise of FinTech and their association with FinTech. Until 2020, digital banking for banks was confined to having a web and mobile app, but the word now has a different meaning altogether. Last year has made banks realise the gaps in their digital banking journey; FinTech has given users a look into what is possible, enabling banks to rethink the speed at which they have been evolving.