Farmers' conflict in court

One farm operation's recent overspraying of the pesticide Roundup on a neighboring organic farm has become a court case in the town of Lockport. Dale McCollum, a part owner of McCollum Farms, was ticketed by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation on May 5, after the discovery that McCollum Farms employees had oversprayed Roundup onto about a quarter-acre of neighboring Maverick Farms, an organic farm on Slayton Settlement Road.