The early ’70s were a wild time for movie-making, and things were no different on the set of Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory. As Michael Bollner, who played Augustus Gloop told Polygon recently, the movie’s rolling, beautiful chocolate river wasn’t cocoa-infused at all, but instead “terribly cold... stinky water.” And while, sure, it makes sense that it wasn’t really chocolate because moviemaking and all that, that doesn’t take away from the fact that there’s some really weird shit going on all over Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory.