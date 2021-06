Well, color us shocked: Walmart is now acting as a marketplace for secondhand luxury watches. Yeah, we couldn’t believe it either. But sure enough, we scanned the page, and the gang’s all there. Rolex. Omega. Breitling. Patek Philippe. And more. Something else we couldn’t believe: The prices aren’t that bad! They’re actually pretty good! So if you’ve been eyeing a vintage watch for a while, scanning eBay or other specialty resellers, may we humbly suggest (and we can’t believe we’re about to write this) that Walmart might be a worthwhile stop along the way.