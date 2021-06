A former Tennessee governor has been linked to a 1979 hit on a friend of Jimmy Hoffa, investigators have concluded.Cold case investigators say that Ray Blanton’s administration had paid a known bank robber to kill Samuel Pettyjohn, because he was cooperating with FBI agents in a corruption investigation.The killing took place as federal prosecutors were investigating Mr Blanton’s office over a “cash-for-clemency” scandal.Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston said on Wednesday that no charges will be brought as all of the major players are now dead and they have finally closed the 42-year-old case.Mr Pettyjohn was gunned down by a...