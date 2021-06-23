Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Scooter Braun Admits He Has Regret Over Buying Taylor Swift's Master Catalog

WHAS 11
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScooter Braun is opening up about his controversial decision to purchase Taylor Swift's former record label, Big Machine, in 2019. In a new interview with Variety, the 40-year-old music mogul admits he regrets how the purchase went down, which included him acquiring the master rights to Swift's first six studio albums. At the time of acquisition, Braun received major backlash from Swift fans who labeled him as a bully for buying her hard-earned work. Swift claimed that her team attempted to enter into negotiations with Braun for her masters, but that he wanted her to sign an ironclad NDA stating that she would never say another word about him unless it was positive before they could even look at any financial records.

www.whas11.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Scooter Braun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Machine#Nda#Shamrock Holding#Variety S Music#Hybe#Ithaca Holdings#Success
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Chess
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesGreenwichTime

Taylor Swift to Release 'Red (Taylor's Version)' in November

Taylor Swift will release a re-recorded version of her 2012 album Red on November 19th. Red (Taylor’s Version) follows Fearless (Taylor’s Version), which she unveiled in April. “This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red,” Swift confirmed on Twitter. “And...
CelebritiesShowbiz411

Taylor Swift’s Revenge Against Scooter Braun Continues: Re-recorded “Red” Album Will Drop November 19th

Taylor Swift will not let up in her campaign against Scooter Braun. She’s determined to render his purchase and flip sale of her master recordings be worthless. Taylor is dropping the re-recorded version of her album, “Red,” on November 19th. This will be her second re-recorded album designed to take the place of the original recordings. She owns the new ones.
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Taylor Swift’s Dad Still Has Stuff From Red Tour ‘If Needed’

Taylor Swift helped her father trend on Twitter on Sunday after she posted her Father’s Day message revealing that her dad is always ready to help her out. “Happy Father’s Day to all the dads but mostly mine, who called me yesterday to remind me he still has guitar picks from the Red Tour, ‘if they’re needed,'” tweeted Taylor.
CelebritiesPopculture

Scooter Braun Pushes Back Against Taylor Swift Calling Him a 'Bully'

Two years after Scooter Braun's Ithaca purchased Nashville-based record company Big Machine, his character came into question when Taylor Swift had a rapid response to the big move. As part of the purchase, Braun obtained rights to all of the master recordings of Swifts first six studio albums, something she was not pleased with. After a long game of he-said-she-said, Braun was eventually labeled as a "bully," something he is defending against and now speaking on.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Scooter Braun claims Taylor Swift feud is ‘confusing’ and ‘not based on anything factual’

Music mogul Scooter Braun has opened up about tensions with Taylor Swift in a new interview.Braun purchased Swift’s longtime label, Big Machine Records, in 2019, plus the rights to the master recordings of Swift’s first six studio albums. Later, in November 2020, Braun sold the masters to an investment fund in a deal that is believed to be north of $300 million.At the time of the original sale, Swift condemned Braun, labelling him a “bully” and “the definition of toxic male privilege in our industry”.Braun, for context, is one of the most well-known music managers in the business, overseeing...
CelebritiesUS Magazine

Scooter Braun Breaks His Silence on Taylor Swift’s Claims She Tried to Buy Back Her Masters: ‘I Don’t Know What Story She Was Told’

Scooter Braun is speaking out about his longtime feud with Taylor Swift about her masters catalog. The drama between Braun and Swift made headlines in June 2019 after Braun reportedly paid Scott Borchetta more than $300 million to purchase Big Machine Label Group, the record company the “Me” singer was signed to from 2005 to 2018.
BusinessLaredo Morning Times

BTS's HYBE Has a New C-Suite, Including Scooter Braun

Bang Si-hyuk is stepping down from his role as CEO of HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment) as a part of a major leadership shakeup at the company behind K-pop megastars BTS. Popularly known as the “Hitman,” Bang Si-hyuk will remain on the board of directors as chairman, and will also now focus on music production “which is his area of expertise,” according to HYBE. Bang Si-hyuk is credited on tracks by BTS, as well as K-Pop stars such as ENHYPEN and others.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Ed Sheeran Reveals Major Detail About Taylor Swift's Re-Recorded Red Album

Watch: Taylor Swift's Most Memorable Career Moments. Everything has changed—because Ed Sheeran spilled a major secret about Taylor Swift's re-recorded Red album. As Swifties know all too well by now, the superstar singer is set to drop the updated version of her beloved record in November. But as fans eagerly await the album's release, Sheeran—who collaborated Swift on the 2012 Red track "Everything Has Changed"—just gave everyone another reason to celebrate.
Beauty & Fashionyounghollywood.com

Taylor Swift’s Most Iconic 'Red' Era Looks!

( © Scott Barbour/TAS/Getty Images for TAS) 2012 was a time to be alive. We met Honey Boo Boo, found out who Gossip Girl really was, and saw The Hunger Games on the big screen for the first time. Nothing could prepare us, though, for the work of art that was (and is) Taylor Swift’s fourth album, Red. In honor of Miss Taylor Alison Swift announcing her re-recording of Red (Taylor’s Version) plus a treasure trove of unreleased and unabridged songs, we’re breaking down one of the most important and impactful aspects of her Red era: the fashion!
CelebritiesWHAS 11

Why Fans Think Taylor Swift and Adele Have a New Collaboration Coming Out

Taylor Swift and Adele fans are getting excited over a possible collaboration between the two superstars. According to a fan screenshot from the Society of European Stage Authors and Composers (SESAC), Taylor and Adele are registered together for a new song called "Broken Hearts." Under "AKA titles," it's also called "Shattered Hearts." Both women are listed as writers under their full names, Taylor Alison Swift and Adele Laurie Blue Adkins.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Scooter Braun Discovered Justin Bieber

The relationship between Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun goes way back. The Canadian pop star is currently one of the most well-known artists in the industry. He's churned out one hit after the next, including "Baby," "You Smile," and dozens of others. Bieber also married model Hailey Baldwin, and the two are as cute as can be. But despite the fame that he's experienced over the past decade, Bieber came from humble beginnings.
MusicPosted by
Floor8

Taylor Swift released NEW 'Renegade' Collab With Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon

Taylor Swift is back with new music!!! The GRAMMY-award winning singer released a new collab, "Renegade" with Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon on Thursday, July 1. According to EntertainmentTonight, the song has all the emotional and romantic hallmarks that Taylor Swift is celebrated for, with a balance of "poetic imagery" and "powerful relatability". Taylor Swift wrote the song and released a lyric video, which featured highly filter footage of the songstress, and hand-written text overlays that display the powerful verses.