From grottoes to matchsticks, here are 7 hidden travel treasures you can only find in Iowa

Editor's note: This story by former Register reporter Susan Stapleton originally ran in 2016 and was updated in 2021. Iowa sure is a lot more than breaded pork tenderloins, breweries on every bike trail, corn growing tall and pigs ruling the roost. It’s more than a state buffered by the Mississippi and Missouri rivers to the east and west. It’s more than that painter, Grant Wood, who depicted the American Midwest through his "American Gothic." More than gymnast Shawn Johnson and actors Ashton Kutcher and Elijah Wood.