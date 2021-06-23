City explains decision to re-purpose Robert Cherry Civic Center, leaving local groups to look for new event spaces

PADUCAH-- The City of Paducah is planning to repurpose the Robert Cherry Civic Center into office spaces for the parks department and banquet hall for the public. The city is doing this to save money. The civic center operates at annual loss of $35,000. Paducah Mayor George Bray said the revenue it brings in doesn't keep up with the expenses. Local groups tell Local 6 these changes may be a challenge for their events in the future.