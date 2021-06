Two items from this paper’s June 16 issue dovetail nicely. The first is a letter to the editor from Jim Bronson of Sun Valley. I quote from his letter: “It would be nice if every Ketchum worker could live in Ketchum. Unfortunately, the economics are such that this may not be possible. Many Ketchum workers will have to except the reality of commutes and not living where they work. That is a reality today in America. Tents may be a realistic answer if local politicians don’t wake up to the fact that any significant possibility of true affordable housing exists to the south where both land and constructions costs are much less expensive.” I totally agree with Jim’s analysis.