Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

2021 Raiders Fantasy Football Preview: Are the parts greater than the sum of the whole?

By Chris Towers
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecord: 8 - 8 (14) Carr's intended air yards per attempt spiked to 8.1 in 2020, his highest mark since 2017 -- he was at 6.84 and 6.54 yards per attempt in 2018 and 2019. Carr will never be a gunslinger, it's just not who he is, but a higher share of his passes traveled at least 15 yards down the field (20.3%) than any season of his career, as well. The book on Carr is that he's a game manager, a guy who gets what is there but doesn't do much else, and you can see that reflected in the fact that the Raiders don't have a single WR ranked inside of the top 50 at the position for any one of Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings, or myself this season. Darren Waller feasts on the short and intermediate targets, but Carr was able to find Agholor (and, to a lesser extent, Ruggs) down the field for some splash plays in 2020. This offense is going to be built around the running game and controlling time of possession, but if there is going to be a leap made by someone in this offense, it seems most likely to come from one of John Brown or Ruggs becoming a consistent big-play threat. Carr was, at least in 2020, more willing to make that happen than usual.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Raiders Fantasy Football#Papg#Wr#Rb Kenyan Drake#Cb#De Takkarist Mckinley#Team Outlooks#Packers#Kenyan#Rec#Sleeper Henry Ruggs Iii#Reyds#Ruyds#Fpts G
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
ADP
News Break
Fantasy Football
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Two former KC Chiefs land with Las Vegas Raiders

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 29: Inside linebacker Darron Lee #50 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after making a tackle against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) The Las Vegas...
NFLYardbarker

Serious Question, Do The Fans Deserve Raiders QB Derek Carr?

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr’s never mentioned in yearly rumor mills surrounding Jon Gruden and his supposed ‘infatuations’ with other signal-callers. Every year it’s the same story for Carr, the blame continues to fall on his shoulders despite people pointing out the obvious. ‘4’ has improved statistically every year under Gruden’s tutelage but it still isn’t enough. He’s had to deal with an ever-worsening defense, and despite continuously showing loyalty to the Raiders, Carr continues to draw everyone’s ire.
NFLPopculture

Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr Responds to Trade Rumors

Derek Carr seems to be rumored to be traded every year, and this year is no different. The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback spoke about his future with the team with reporters and made it clear he is a Raider for life. "I'd probably quit football if I had to play...
NFLsilverandblackpride.com

Could Raiders and Las Vegas host the NFL Combine?

It is clear that Las Vegas wants to become a major part of the NFL experience and there is already speculation within the league that it could make a push to become the next home of the NFL Combine. On Wednesday afternoon, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported that the league...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFL Notes: Larry Fitzgerald, Derek Carr, Cam Newton

Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald still has not made his plans for the 2021 season public. He’s not technically under contract but if he chooses to play instead of retire, Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury seemed to suggest finding a roster spot for him wouldn’t be an issue. “That’s the No. 1...
NFLdraftsharks.com

Devin Singletary Fantasy Football News | Shark Bites

Bills RB Zack Moss has worn a red, non-contact jersey throughout offseason practices, per team beat writer Matt Parrino. It’s a reminder that he’s still working back from January ankle surgery. If he’s a full-go for training camp, Moss will be in a good spot to lead this backfield in touches ahead of Devin Singletary and Matt Breida.
NFLdraftsharks.com

Zack Moss Fantasy Football News | Shark Bites

Bills RB Zack Moss has worn a red, non-contact jersey throughout offseason practices, per team beat writer Matt Parrino. It’s a reminder that he’s still working back from January ankle surgery. If he’s a full-go for training camp, Moss will be in a good spot to lead this backfield in touches ahead of Devin Singletary and Matt Breida.
NFLABC7 Los Angeles

Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr says he has no desire to leave team

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, an annual subject of trade rumors and innuendo, re-asserted his desire to remain with the team that selected him in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft. "I'd probably quit football if I had to play for somebody else," Carr...
NFLallfans.co

Raiders Roster Evaluation: Patrick Omameh

The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters. The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era. That’s why we’ll...
NFLYardbarker

Darren Waller, Josh Jacobs Ranked Among Best in NFL

Tight end Darren Waller and running back Josh Jacobs is settling in well with a few years under their belt. And by well, they’re among the best players currently in the NFL. Waller is currently ranked the third-best tight end entering the 2021 NFL season by PFF (Pro Football Focus). He just attended his first Pro Bowl appearance his last season.
NFLsilverandblackpride.com

Top 11 Hyped-Up Busts in Post-Al Davis Raiders

It has been nearly 10 years since the passing of Al Davis. While undoubtedly one of the saddest moments in Raiders history (I remember exactly where I was when I heard the news), many Raiders fans looked at it as a new beginning, the chance to welcome new blood and fresh opinions to the Raiders’ braintrust after years of frustration amid Al losing his edge.
NFLchatsports.com

Raiders training camp preview: Best position competitions

The Las Vegas Raiders headed to summer vacation with improved depth. This may be the deepest Raiders’ team in years and that should create a lot of competition in training camp. Let’s look at the positions where the most competition should occur:. Cornerback:. This may be the most intense and...
NFLPosted by
105.1 The Block

Henry Ruggs Receives Praise From His QB

This week, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr handed down words of encouragement to his teammate and Alabama alumnus Henry Ruggs III. "The way he’s running routes. He’s being violent in his cuts. I think something clicked in his head," said Carr in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "Just like with everybody, you play a season in the NFL, you go back and watch the tape and you’re like, ‘Wow, I know what it takes now.’ And you either do it or you don’t."
NFLsilverandblackpride.com

Derek Carr on Yannick Ngakoue: ‘Wow ... this is good for the Raiders’

The Las Vegas Raiders had to wait a while to take a look at their 2021 prized free-agent addition, pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue. But apparently it was worth the wait. Asked after the first day of the team’s mandatory minicamp on Tuesday who stood out on defense, Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr didn’t hesitate to sing the praises of Ngakoue, who signed a two-year, $26 million deal with Las Vegas in March.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Derek Carr to recruit Pro Bowl WR Davante Adams to Raiders?

Four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams has dropped multiple hints this summer that he could leave the Green Bay Packers via free agency once his contract expires after the upcoming season if quarterback and reigning NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers is not with the Packers come next March.
NFLfullpresscoverage.com

Raiders Opinion: The Ruggs Effect

When the Raiders drafted Henry Ruggs, the thought surfaced that the Raiders would envision him as a true number one. In all honesty, if you draft a wideout with a top-15 pick, you need to ensure that would occur. However, that would not come to pass for the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, instead of lashing out and throwing blame, we need to accurately assess the situation and take steps to go forward. As always, if you’re sensitive to calm but pointed critique, this may ruffle your tender sensibilities. First, I will start with this premise: Henry Ruggs’ quiet 2020 season was not his fault. The offense failed him.