2021 Raiders Fantasy Football Preview: Are the parts greater than the sum of the whole?

Record: 8 - 8 (14) Carr's intended air yards per attempt spiked to 8.1 in 2020, his highest mark since 2017 -- he was at 6.84 and 6.54 yards per attempt in 2018 and 2019. Carr will never be a gunslinger, it's just not who he is, but a higher share of his passes traveled at least 15 yards down the field (20.3%) than any season of his career, as well. The book on Carr is that he's a game manager, a guy who gets what is there but doesn't do much else, and you can see that reflected in the fact that the Raiders don't have a single WR ranked inside of the top 50 at the position for any one of Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings, or myself this season. Darren Waller feasts on the short and intermediate targets, but Carr was able to find Agholor (and, to a lesser extent, Ruggs) down the field for some splash plays in 2020. This offense is going to be built around the running game and controlling time of possession, but if there is going to be a leap made by someone in this offense, it seems most likely to come from one of John Brown or Ruggs becoming a consistent big-play threat. Carr was, at least in 2020, more willing to make that happen than usual.