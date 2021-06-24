Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Will Take Place In 1990s, Introduce Beast Wars
The next Transformers movie is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and as the title suggests it will bring the Beast Wars to the big screen. Paramount Pictures hosted a virtual event on Wednesday and announced several details surrounding the upcoming seventh film in the franchise, which got its official title earlier this week. As JoBlo reports, the panel featured Lorenzo Bonaventura, director Steven Caple Jr., and stars Anthony Ramos and Dominque Fishback and revealed several details surrounding the film.411mania.com