Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Will Take Place In 1990s, Introduce Beast Wars

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next Transformers movie is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and as the title suggests it will bring the Beast Wars to the big screen. Paramount Pictures hosted a virtual event on Wednesday and announced several details surrounding the upcoming seventh film in the franchise, which got its official title earlier this week. As JoBlo reports, the panel featured Lorenzo Bonaventura, director Steven Caple Jr., and stars Anthony Ramos and Dominque Fishback and revealed several details surrounding the film.

The seventh, undoubtedly explosive, addition to the Transformers universe is on the way, Paramount announced on Tuesday. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which recently entered production, will draw from the mythology of the 1996 Beast Wars cartoon and toy line. Taking place in 1994, after Bumblebee but before the Michael Bay installments, Rise of the Beasts will follow the clash between the Maximals (descendants of the Autobots) and the evil Predacons, as well as new movie villains, the Terrorcons. Director Steven Caple Jr. explained at Tuesday’s announcement that the Maximals are “prehistoric animals that travel through time and space, and we find them here on Earth.” The Terrorcons, he added, “are a new threat to this universe. When the Terrorcons enter the film, when they disrupt our movie, you’re gonna feel it.” As for the human stars of the upcoming film, Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback will play a military vet and a museum researcher, respectively. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is set to premiere on June 24, 2022.