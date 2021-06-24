Special Weather Statement issued for Pennington Co Plains, Rapid City, Southern Meade Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 18:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pennington Co Plains; Rapid City; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER SOUTH CENTRAL MEADE AND CENTRAL PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 641 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles southeast of Black Hawk to 5 miles north of Wicksville. Movement was east at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Northeastern Rapid City, Rapid Valley, Ellsworth Air Force Base, Box Elder, Black Hawk, New Underwood, Wasta, Owanka, Wicksville, Caputa and Rapid City Airport. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 52 and 107.