Johnson, Robert W. "Billy"

Robert William "Billy" Johnson, 89, of Iuka, Mississippi, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at his residence. Billy was a member of the Iuka Gospel Chapel and was a U. S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He retired from TVA where he worked as a shift engineer at Colbert Steam Plant. He was known for breeding and raising award-winning competitive beagles and was inducted into the Brace Beagle Hall of Fame. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by one son, Robert Johnson (Sherry) of Iuka; one daughter, Patrice Wallace (Gary) of Canton; two grandchildren, Cliff Johnson (Jessica) and Crystal Crowe (Philip); and five great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Crowe, Lucas Crowe, Jaxon Johnson, Adi Reese Johnson, and Rylee Johnson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillie Ruth Ramsey Johnson; his parents, James M. and Bertha Busby Johnson; a grandchild, Parris Michelle Wallace; three brothers, Ray Johnson, J. M. Johnson, and Haze Johnson; and two sisters, Sybil Roland and Minnie Mae Fisher. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with arrangements. Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 25, at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka. Interment will follow in Campground Cemetery. Pallbearers include Cliff Johnson, Philip Crowe, Robert Johnson, Gary Wallace, Danny Reynolds, and Cliff Reynolds. Visitation is scheduled for 9:00 until 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 25, at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka. Memorials may be made to Campground Cemetery Fund, c/o Barney Hudson, 1609 N. Pearl St., Iuka, MS 38852, or by calling (662) 423-6715. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.