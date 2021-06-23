Cancel
Pontotoc, MS

Davey, Diana Burt

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Zion Community/Pontotoc- Diana Lynn Burt Davey, 61, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Diversicare on Eason after an extended illness. Diana was born in Amarillo, Tx. on Sept. 11, 1959 to the late Jesse William Burt and Virginia Marie Nixon Burt. Her father was a career Air Force and Navy veteran and the family lived literally all over the country including France and Germany. The family eventually settled in their home county, Clark County, Mississippi and she graduated from Clarkdale High School. Diana graduated from Delta State University with a BA in Secondary Education. She continued her formal education receiving her MA from the University of Mississippi. A born teacher, Diana spent over 30 years as a public school teacher in Mississippi schools. The family settled eventually in Pontotoc where she retired after 23 years teaching Anatomy and Physiology, Biology and Chemistry. She was honored by being chosen Star Teacher of the Year and Teacher of the Year on more than one occasion. Devoted to academics and a master at securing the trust and confidence of her students, she was beloved by those who richly benefited from her devotion to public education. Diana loved and revered her two daughters, loved reading, travel, admiring the Good Lord's creation, hiking and spending time in the woods. She was a member of the West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc. A time of celebrating her life will take place between 5 PM-7PM Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. A private family graveside service will be held at 10 AM Saturday, June 26, 2021 in the Burt Family Plot at Oddfellows Cemetery in Quitman, Ms. with burial to follow. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving the family. She leaves behind her daughters, Kristin and Alex Davey of Pontotoc; her aunt, Linda Privett of Stonewall, Ms. and her nephews, Delaine Cooper (Stephanie) and Darryl Cooper all of Enterprise, Ms. and her colleagues and students from Pontotoc High School. She was preceded in death by her sister, Teresa Darlene Boothe. Memorials may be made to Pontotoc City Schools Educational Supply Fund, P. O. Box 140 Education Drive, Pontotoc, MS. 38863. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.

