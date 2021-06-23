Vaughan, Mildred

Mildred L. Vaughan, 86, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Mrs. Vaughan was born September 29, 1934 in Sunflower County to the late James Andrew Norris and Lucille Fulcher Norris. She was a member of the Southside Church of Christ. She worked for 27 years for the Aircargo Co as data operator. She loved traveling, reading and sharing times with her family and friends. Services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston with Bro. Jim Deason officiating. Burial will be in Spring Valley Cemetery in Mathiston. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her children; one son, Keith Vaughan (fiance, Lillie Rose) of Deiberville; a daughter, Cindy Walls (David) of Houston; three grandchildren, Katelyn Vaughan of Vancleave, Aaron Vaughan (Brooke) of Pascagoula and MaKayla Walls of Houston; two great grandchildren, Dawson Vaughan, Trinidy Vaughan; one brother, James Norris of Scottsboro, AL and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James Vaughan; three sisters, Jeannette McKibben, Margie Ricks and Shirley Burckner; an infant brother, Edward Norris. Pallbearers will be Aaron Vaughan, Chris Threadgill, Jeremy Threadgill, Sam McKibben, David Walls and Eddie Alford. Visitation will be from 11 am until 1 pm service time Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home in Houston. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.