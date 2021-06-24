This ‘Vegan Hunting’ Guide Is Preserving the History of Seaweed Foraging Along the California Coast

When Spencer Marley, founder of Marley Family Seaweeds, started seaweed foraging in the tide pools of San Luis Obispo County on California’s Central Coast, the plan was to take the bounty to the local farmers’ market. But soon after he started selling, curious shoppers began asking if he would show them how to do their own foraging. Quickly, his hobby-turned-side business had a new side business of its own, offering guided foraging excursions.