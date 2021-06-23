Ison, Gage

Gage Damon Ison, 19, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at his home. He was born April 12, 2002, in Tupelo. He was a 2020 graduate of Itawamba Agricultural High School and had worked for Mueller Copper Tube and MTD. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, listening to music, and being around his family and friends. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 25, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Kelby Johnson officiating. Burial will be in the Keyes Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Hannah Forrester Ison; his two sons, Kade Damon and Zeke Daniel Ison; his mother, Emily Wilburn Ison; his father, Gregg Damon Ison; his brother, Trey Dane Ison; his grandmother, Delores Wilburn; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family members. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joe Wilburn, Greg Ison, Sr., and Rosemary Ison. Pallbearers will be Trey Ison, Jordan Campbell, Javeon Brady, Marcal Thomas, Benjamin Alvey, Chris Tackett, and James Dearman. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with his family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.