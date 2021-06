Effective: 2021-06-29 13:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-29 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Hickman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HICKMAN COUNTY At 131 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Centerville, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Centerville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH