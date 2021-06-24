Hot fun at Greenville summer sports camps

Hot fun in the summertime.

That’s what campers were doing at the Greenville High School athletic facilities this past week at three different sports camps for football, softball and volleyball.

GHS coaches were on hand as well as some of the older athletes to teach the incoming student-athletes from grades three to nine the fundamentals of their respective sports but also let the kids have some fun in temperatures that were approaching 90 degrees by the end of each camp.

The football camp at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium attracted 105 boys, a number that caught the attention of Lions’ football coach Darren Duke.

“We’re real excited about it,” he said. “When our young numbers are good it makes you excited about the program.

“We had a really big seventh grade group. They were the biggest group,” he said.

Duke said it’s interesting to look at the young players and try to guess “who are your linemen going to be and who are your skill kids.”

Duke said the young Lions were very attentive.

“We mixed it up,” he said.

The coaches focused on the fundamentals the first couple of days of the camp.

“We had a competition day on Wednesday,” he said. “We had a lineman challenge type of thing. The kids got to compete.”

The Lions finished with some fun on Thursday’s final day with “slip and slide” on a wet tarp just outside the Roy Q. Traylor Athletic Complex.

The Lady Lions’ volleyball camp attracted 55 girls in the GHS gymnasium.

“That’s pretty good camp numbers for a youth camp,” said Lady Lions coach Jenna Sickels. “We had the third through the ninth grades and had pretty good numbers in each group.”

Sickels said the campers were very attentive and showed potential.

“I mostly had the seventh through the nine grades and I was pretty impressed with the ball control that they had,” said Sickels. “There’s a lot of potential in seventh through the ninth grades to be big contributors to the program one day.”

Some of the younger girls had fun on the last day playing the familiar game “Red Rover.” Lady Lions coach Donald Butler said the game helps bond the players and teaches them the value of teamwork.

The Lady Lions’ softball camp also attracted big numbers.

“The first day we had probably close to 40 to 50 kids out here,” said Lady Lions coach Caitlyn Fowler. “A lot of them stuck with it. Today (Thursday) we had our annual slip and slide. Nobody got hurt. They had fun.”

Fowler said she’s excited about some of the players coming up.

“They’re open to learning,” she said.