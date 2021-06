​Casey O’Neill keeps her undefeated streak alive after this Saturday night in Las Vegas. Casey put her opponent into an unconscious heap after taking the back and sinking in the RNC in the third round of the first fight on UFC Fight Night 29. She is definitely someone to keep your eyes on in the women’s flyweight division and a prospect that has finished 4 of her 7 wins. I think she needs to continue to get brought up in the UFC without being thrown into the deep waters at 125. Someone like Ariane Lipski would be a nice step up who has been UFC tested and has more than double the experience in MMA than Casey.