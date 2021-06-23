Cancel
Honolulu County, HI

Parking Meter Rules to Change for Those With Disability Placards, License Plates

By Hawaii Public Radio
hawaiipublicradio.org
 6 days ago

Changes are coming for those with handicap placards and special license plates, but a new permit will exempt certain people from paying for metered parking. Starting July 1, those with red or blue handicap placards and the special license plate will no longer be able to park at metered spaces for free. You will still be allowed to park in reserved accessible parking spaces, under one of the latest Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes going into effect.

www.hawaiipublicradio.org
