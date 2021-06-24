Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

CC Sabathia recalls in book how alcohol led to waking up naked at Jay-Z party, Cliff Lee fight

By John Healy
Posted by 
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CC Sabathia has been public about his battle with alcoholism since he checked into rehab in October 2015 — including an HBO documentary that dug deeper into his struggles earlier this year. Now, the former Yankees ace is peeling back the curtains some more, revealing more details in his new...

www.audacy.com
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Cc Sabathia
Person
Cliff Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Hbo#Yankees#The New York Post#Indians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPinstripe Alley

CC Sabathia discusses alcohol dependence awareness campaign, Yankees’ 2021 season

Yesterday, it was announced that CC Sabathia would be the spokesperson for the My Relationship with Alcohol campaign, which will aim to raise awareness about alcohol dependence. Sabathia himself suffered from the disease, and checked himself into rehab in late 2015. The former Yankees pitcher has been outspoken about his struggles and his road to recovery, and hopes that with the campaign, he can inspire others who dealt with the same affliction to seek help.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

CC Sabathia nearly lost everything to alcohol

In November 2004, future Yankee great CC Sabathia, then pitching for the Cleveland Indians, arranged a proper wedding ceremony for him and his wife Amber. They’d had a quick courthouse wedding a year earlier, but now they wanted an actual ceremony to celebrate with loved ones. Sabathia had suffered through...
Celebritiesstar945.com

DaBaby wants to collaborate with Jay-Z

Comedian Lil Duval referred to rapper DaBaby as the "Ludacris" of today's generation for his entertaining music videos, such as today's "Red Light Green Light." Yet the North Carolina rapper only seems concerned with landing a feature from one of the hottest rappers in the game. "Who I gotta talk...
TV & VideosPosted by
E! News

Go Inside Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert's Fabulous World With a First Look at Their New E! Series

Watch: Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert in "We Got Love Teyana & Iman" E!'s newest reality series We Got Love Teyana & Iman premieres Thursday, September 2 and follows power couple Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert as they balance romance, business and raising two daughters, Rue and Junie. Teyana, a multi-hyphenate star, is a model-musician-director-actress who also was named Maxim's "Sexiest Woman Alive" in 2021. Seems like she really can do it all!
Public Safetyboxden.com

Ghost violated jay z here

Yeah that was kinda disrespectful.. and not 1 but 2 kiss on the cheeks. Only a gay man can do that to my wife. If that. yeah she tried to play it off but you could tell she was NOT feeling it at all. only russian eunuch cucks like @...
Petsswiowanewssource.com

ShowBiz Minute: Jackson, Jay-Z, Westminster

Paris Jackson says paparazzi caused her long-term trauma; Justin Bieber, Lil Baby to headline Made in America festival; Westminster Kennel Club dog show winner poses for photos atop Empire State Building. (June 15) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
Musicboxden.com

Was Jay-z dissing Game on "30 something"?

I remember that some people thought he was talking about 50 with the whole "y'all respect the one who got shot I respect the shooter" even though I a*sumed he meant Cam'ron because of the DC shooting...but Game was ANOTHER rapper who took shots at Jay who got shot and made quite a lot of music about it.
Relationship Adviceshesafullonmonet.com

Podcast Episode #6: How to Deal with Waking Up on the Wrong Side of the Bed

We have all woken up on the wrong side of the bed, and sometimes this mood can spill over into the rest of our day, causing us to have a pretty rough time with things. But you don’t have to get stuck in this funk. Today, we are talking about some practical ways you can turn things around if you have woken up on the wrong side of the bed. We talk about the transformative power of gratitude and how taking time to reflect on what you have can help uplift you. You might start out your day with a sense of dread, but when you pause and appreciate all you have, you will see things differently. Other things, like moving your body, acknowledging what you are feeling, slowing down, and making time for self-care are also great ways to shake energy that is weighing you down. It is so important to listen to your body and its needs, and sometimes, waking up on the wrong side of the bed just means you are run down, and you need to spend a day in your PJs. Do whatever is going to help you turn your day around. Read our article on this topic HERE.
MLBComplex

CC Sabathia Talks Sobriety, Playing Softball, and MLB’s Sticky Substance Controversy

CC Sabathia hasn’t pitched in a major league game since 2019, but if you want to see him playing ball these days make sure you check out the softball fields of Manhattan. That’s where you can find the former Yankees ace—looking way different than he did during his 11 seasons in pinstripes—crushing slow-pitch softball and having an awesome time being a regular New Yorker.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Chad Hugo on N.E.R.D., Jay-Z, Pharell & more

Chad Hugo loves being a musician. But he doesn’t really want to be a star. He’s become famous for not wanting to be famous, preferring to let superstar friends such as longtime musical partner Pharrell Williams, or Jay-Z or Justin Timberlake stand in the spotlight, while he stayed in the studio fine-tuning their tracks.
Beverly Hills, CAwttspod.com

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Caught On Camera!

The paparazzi rediscovered the couple in love. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are the new talks of Hollywood. Speculations about their courtship are becoming more and more accurate since both are shown in different situations while sharing time as a couple, although they try to keep a low profile with respect to their relationship.
Los Angeles, CAhot1039fm.com

Jay-Z Learned to Swim Late

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on March 08, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images) Jay-Z didn’t learn how to swim until late in...
ApparelSole Collector

How Drew Greer’s Nikes With Wu-Tang and Jay-Z Changed the Sneaker Industry

The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, the three co-hosts talk to Drew Greer, a sneaker industry veteran who started at Nike back in 1994 and helped pioneer its strategy around limited edition and retro footwear. Greer’s long resume includes important shoes like the Wu Tang x Nike Dunk High and the Roc-a-Fella x Nike Air Force 1, which were integral in helping Nike explicitly cross over into hip-hop culture. Greer breaks down his decades in the game and how he changed the industry. Also, Welty finally gets his Diamond Dunks, Joe checks in from Miami, and Brendan talks ice cream tactics.
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: 2 Friends Were Playing Golf

Today's #jokeoftheday tells the story of two friends who went out to play golf. However, the other guy noticed something weird about his friend's golf ball and decided to talk about it. On Saturday, two friends, Paul and Peter, decided to go out to play golf. As they were about...