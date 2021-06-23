Cancel
Chinook fishing on South Fork Salmon River opens Saturday, June 26

By Roger Phillips, Public Information Supervisor
clearwatertribune.com
 8 days ago

Tuesday, June 22, 2021-Season opens for two days, then is scheduled to reopen on July 2 if enough fish are available. Chinook fishing on the South Fork of the Salmon River opens Saturday, June 26 and closes at the end of fishing hours on Sunday, June 27. If harvest objectives are not met on the opening weekend, it will then reopen four days per week, Friday through Monday, until the season is closed by the Director of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

#Salmon River#Chinook Salmon#Fish And Game#Idaho Fish And Game
