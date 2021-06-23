Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Judge strikes down Missouri Medicaid expansion as unconstitutional

By Jason Hancock
kttn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe push to expand Medicaid eligibility in Missouri was dealt another blow on Wednesday, as a Cole County judge ruled the voter-approved initiative was unconstitutional because it didn’t include a way to pay for 275,000 new enrollees. Plaintiffs, which include three people who would have been eligible for Medicaid on...

www.kttn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid Expansion#State Of Missouri#Missouri Medicaid#The Court Of Appeals#Cole County Circuit Court#The General Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Minimum Wage
News Break
Constitution
Related
POTUSWashington Post

Some states are cutting off emergency food-assistance programs and making it harder to qualify

States around the country are attempting to make it harder for needy families to access federal food-assistance programs. Republican lawmakers in Ohio, Arizona, Arkansas, Missouri, Montana and others have proposed more restrictive policies to qualify for food assistance, cutting off benefits to those who have saved a little money or who drive a halfway decent car, or adding paperwork requirements to document tiny changes in income and efforts to find work.
Income Taxcolumbiamontourchamber.com

State Budget Agreement Holds the Line on Taxes

Ahead of the June 30 Constitutional deadline, the General Assembly and Wolf administration reached agreement on a $39.78 billion budget for the 2021-22 Fiscal Year. While a reduction in the Corporate Net Income tax rate is not included in the deal, the final budget does not impose any new or additional tax increases on employers. The looming expansion of overtime eligibility was also repealed as part of the agreement.
HealthPosted by
TiffinOhio.net

SNAP ‘asset tests’ removed from state budget

State lawmakers removed two provisions from the state budget that would have made food stamps more difficult to access for poor Ohioans. Senate Republicans earlier this month proposed two changes to how the state administers benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. One would impose an “asset test” on recipients,...
Missouri StatePosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: CDC panel meets on vaccines and heart inflammation | Health officials emphasize vaccine is safe | Judge rules Missouri doesn't have to implement Medicaid expansion

Welcome to Wednesday’s Overnight Health Care. McDonald’s locations in California are the latest to get in on the vaccine incentives, giving away free menu items for people who get the shots. If you have any tips, email us at nweixel@thehill.com psullivan@thehill.com jcoleman@thehill.com. Follow us on Twitter at @NateWeixel, @PeterSullivan4, and...
Personal FinancePosted by
The Georgia Sun

Here are the new laws going into effect July 1

The controversial election bill the Republican-controlled General Assembly passed in March garnered the most publicity by far of anything lawmakers did during this year’s session. But the legislature approved a host of other bills during 40 days under the Gold Dome covering a variety of issues that, like the election...
Congress & Courtsthedailycannabisnews.com

Mixed reports on cannabis from federal courts

I wanted to highlight two federal court rulings from this week that are relevant to the cannabis industry. First, a federal court denied a requirement in Missouri that a national majority-owned medical cannabis company must be owned. (link) I already wrote in these cannabis mussels that the state residence requirements for licensing under our old friend, the dormant trade clause, are highly suspect. (Link) This ruling comes as no surprise and continues the trend of federal courts finding these requirements unconstitutional. I repeat what I said in August the last time I wrote about it: What I really notice about this type of decision is that a federal court is enforcing federal constitutional law, which is completely illegal under federal law. It’s a paradox.
Educationmvariety.com

Governor reappoints Cepeda, Mafnas to NMC board

GOVERNOR Ralph DLG Torres on Thursday reappointed Northern Marianas College Board of Regents Chairman Charles V. Cepeda and Regent Zenie P. Mafnas to serve another four-year term. It was the NMC Regent Nominating Committee that recommended the reappointments of Cepeda and Mafnas, saying they are the best candidates to fill...
Politicscapitalsoup.com

Legislation to Repeal No-Fault Auto Insurance System Goes to Governor; Floridians Have Sent Almost 37,000 Letters Urging Veto

If Signed into Law, Senate Bill 54 Could Increase Auto Insurance. an Additional $860 Annually for Many Florida Drivers. The Florida Legislature today transmitted Senate Bill 54, which would repeal Florida’s existing personal injury protection “no-fault” auto insurance system without needed legal reforms, to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for his consideration. SB 54 could cause auto insurance costs to skyrocket by as much as $860 annually for some drivers, lead to more uninsured drivers on Florida’s roads, and clog our court system with more litigation. To date, Floridians have sent nearly 37,000 letters to the governor urging him to veto this legislation.
PoliticsRegister Citizen

Wisconsin Legislature to take final votes on state budget

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Debate over the Republican-written $87 billion state budget begins in the Legislature on Tuesday, with the final votes to send the document to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers scheduled for Wednesday. Evers will then have to decide whether to sign the plan that's largely been stripped of...
Congress & Courtscannabisnewsworld.com

Bipartisan State Attorneys General Urge Congress To Pass Marijuana Banking Bill

Three state attorneys general and the top prosecutor for Washington, D.C. sent a letter to congressional leaders on Thursday, reiterating their support for legislation that would protect banks that service state-legal marijuana markets from being penalized by federal regulators. Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-CO) is the chief sponsor of the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act in the House, while Sens. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Steve Daines (R-MT) are carrying their chamber’s version. Both were reintroduced with substantial bipartisan cosponsor lists last month. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser (D) led the new letter, which says that the signatories support the proposal and “encourage Congress to take action expeditiously.” AG Weiser previously expressed support for the bill, which passed the House but failed to pass the U.S. Senate: https://t.co/MId1AqUtfv@RepPerlmutter recently reintroduced the bill, and the attorneys general urge the House of Representatives and Senate to promptly take action. — CO Attorney General (@COAttnyGeneral) April 1, 2021 “Without access to traditional financial services, [state-legal marijuana businesses] operate exclusively or primarily in cash, making those businesses targets for criminal activity and hindering efforts to ensure regulatory and tax compliance and track financial flows,” they wrote. “This status quo—a rapidly expanding, multibillion-dollar national marketplace without access to the national banking systems—is untenable.” The Republican attorneys general of North Dakota and Ohio, as well as the Democratic attorney general of Washington, D.C., joined Weiser in signing the letter. It’s similar to a message that 34 top state prosecutors sent to congressional leadership in 2020. “To address an untenable status quo and recognize on the ground realities, we strongly urge the House of Representatives and Senate to promptly take up and act upon the SAFE Banking Act,” the new letter says. “Our states’ ability to protect public safety and properly regulate this new and growing industry…
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court dismisses moot 'Remain in Mexico' case

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed as moot a case filed against the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), former President Trump 's signature border management program that was nixed by the Biden administration earlier this month. Under MPP, also known as "Remain in Mexico," prospective asylum-seekers found crossing the U.S.-Mexico border...
Illinois StateWAND TV

IL businesses must provide worker info to gov't under new pay equity law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Businesses with at least 100 workers will have to give the Illinois government information about employees as part of a new law. SB 1847, which was signed by Gov. JB Pritzker, seeks to have these businesses give certain information to the Illinois Department of Labor about employees and their pay beginning in 2022. The change will require qualifying, private employers to submit information in line with current Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) requirements.
Politicsncpoliticalnews.com

Collusive settlements by the attorney general prohibited in budget

RALEIGH — Ushered in, not by law, but by lawsuit settlement, North Carolina’s COVID-related changes to voting rules in 2020 are viewed as either a fix or a failure. Republican state senators are of the latter opinion, as evidenced by their inclusion of language prohibiting such “collusive settlements” by the attorney general in Senate Bill 105, slated for a final vote on the Senate floor Friday morning.
Congress & CourtsPasadena Star-News

Federal health policy shouldn’t be left to the courts

The U.S. Supreme Court has created the federal health care rules in force today. It has usurped the role of Congress and done so disingenuously. Earlier this month, the court turned aside a challenge brought by 18 states to the Affordable Care Act (“ACA” or “Obamacare”). Their constitutional claim turned on whether Congress could compel individuals to buy health insurance. Under the constitution’s interstate commerce clause, Congress can regulate the insurance market; but the court’s 5-to-4 decision upholding the ACA in 2012, held that requiring individuals to buy insurance went beyond mere regulation.