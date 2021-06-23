Fraser Boosters 4-H clean up

The last year or so has certainly taught us many things, and among them is the need to adapt and communicate through a variety of methods. The 4-H program has long known the importance of developing communication skills with 4-H youth. Traditionally, 4-H youth have given demonstrations at the club level to build their confidence with speaking in front of a group and to develop preparation skills necessary to present the demonstration. Often counties have hosted “Demonstration Day” where youth can share their demonstrations with a broader audience. In 2016, the Montana 4-H Clover Communications curriculum was published to expand the areas for youth to practice their communications skills. The new categories include promotional package, impromptu speech, commercial, illustrated talk, demonstration, video, career communication, and prepared speech.