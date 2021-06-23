Cancel
Fraser Boosters 4-H clean up

By Connor, Reporter
clearwatertribune.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 14, the Fraser Boosters 4-H members performed their years roadside cleanup. The stretch of highway from the Community Clubhouse to the top of the Greer Grade. After the cleanup we had hotdogs and drinks followed with a club meeting. We are not having a club meeting in July....

