First Christian Church News for the week of June 23, 2021

SAYRE – The Needhams will be performing in concert on Thursday, July 1 at 7 p.m. at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Avenue, Sayre PA. The Needhams are comprised of Dave Needham, his sister Diane, and her husband, Steve Mummert. The story begins a generation earlier with Dave and Diane’s parents, David and Eileen Needham. Patriarch David Needham spent his early music career in New England playing with the likes of Lefty Frizzell and Marty Robbins before marrying his wife Eileen and moving to Genesee County in New York. The couple was part of a local country group, The Genesee Sweethearts. God called them to Christian music, and once their children Dave and Diane were able to stand in front of a microphone and learned their instruments, the family began touring throughout the Northeast. David and Eileen moved to Tennessee in 1994, rejoining Dave as a trio in 1997. Today, David and Eileen reside in Tennessee and continue to work behind the scenes for the Needhams.