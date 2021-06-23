Cancel
Religion

First Christian Church News for the week of June 23, 2021

By Clarence Howard
 8 days ago

If you don’t think that you will need a doctor then you will not seek one. This paraphrase of what Jesus said illustrates his point that those who believe that they are well enough without God will not seek God. Those who are perfectly content with the rags that they wear will not seek out an opportunity to get new clothes. Those who are content with starvation will not seek food.

Jesus
#Christian Church#The Week Of#Christians
