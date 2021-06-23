We may be here a while

Either sidestepping an argument or resolving it on the same day pays off quickly by halving the reactivity level—negative “aftertaste”—that day and often erasing any darkened emotional response the following day, say University of Oregon researchers. Based on surveys of more than 2,000 people reporting their emotional ups and downs during an eight-day period, the researchers found that when people feel they have resolved an argument, the emotional response associated with that disagreement is significantly reduced or even eliminated. Stress reactivity has been found to significantly reduce lifespan, studies show, and is linked to heart disease, a weakened immune system, reproductive issues and gastrointestinal conditions.