Health

We may be here a while

By Steve Brawner
Courier News
 9 days ago

No one can predict the future, but regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, we may be here – where we're at now – for a while. That would be defined as "a lot better than it was, but not completely done.".

www.couriernews.com
News Break
Health
Public HealthPosted by
Enid News and Eagle

COLUMN: We have been here before

It must have been the Guinness stout and cooking hot dogs to near black over a very hot backyard, brick-and-gravel-lined fire pit in 95-degree Oklahoma heat that did it. Or maybe it was my famous barbecue baked beans laced with bacon that did it. Must have been, because I woke...
BusinessMidland Daily News

Alert: Consumer spending flat in May while incomes fall and inflation jumps

Meridian band director nominated as Grammy quarterfinalist for... “That is a huge honor on a national level to have that kind of recognition,” Matthew Shephard... Making the best of change: Dissolved Cub Scout pack donates... Cub Scout Pack 3798 may be disbanded, but its members are still making a difference...
BusinessSpringfield Business Journal

Opinion: 2020 proved we could build the plane while flying it

COVID-19 presented challenges for everyone. For bankers, certified public accountants and other finance professionals across the nation, it put us on the front lines of economic recovery. The launch of the unprecedented federal economic relief, known as the Paycheck Protection Program, certainly resulted in many stories for all of us...
Small BusinessCourier News

How COVID-fueled crowdfunding can revive small businesses

A pandemic-fueled boom in crowdfunding has small businesses flocking to capital-raising platforms that experts say could help many companies get back to normal — as long as small-business owners are able to launch effective campaigns. Regulation crowdfunding, in which companies raise capital from investors via government-monitored online platforms, has mushroomed...
WorldCourier News

The Latest: German firm says vaccine good for younger people

TUBINGEN, Germany — German vaccine maker CureVac says younger people could benefit from its coronavirus shot, following disappointing results two weeks ago in a broader age group. The company said Wednesday that its vaccine is 53% effective against COVID-19 of any severity in 18- to 60-year-olds. Overall, though, CurveVac says...
Mental Healthnachicago.com

Resolve Arguments the Same Day for a Happier, Healthier Life

Either sidestepping an argument or resolving it on the same day pays off quickly by halving the reactivity level—negative “aftertaste”—that day and often erasing any darkened emotional response the following day, say University of Oregon researchers. Based on surveys of more than 2,000 people reporting their emotional ups and downs during an eight-day period, the researchers found that when people feel they have resolved an argument, the emotional response associated with that disagreement is significantly reduced or even eliminated. Stress reactivity has been found to significantly reduce lifespan, studies show, and is linked to heart disease, a weakened immune system, reproductive issues and gastrointestinal conditions.
Public HealthCourier News

As COVID recedes in prisons, will any lessons learned stick?

Derrick Johnson had a makeshift mask. He had the spray bottle of bleach and extra soap that corrections officers provided. But he still spent every day crammed in a unit with 63 other men in a Florida prison, crowding into hallways on their way to meals and sleeping feet from one another at night.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Present Focused Attention May Help Us See What We Are Missing

With all of the stimuli that we process daily, we might not be attending to important aspects of the world around us and within us. Providing space in our lives for present-focused attention can provide us with several benefits and opportunities for growth. An interesting function of our brains involves...
Cell Phones22 WSBT

Local students create app to help those who overdose on opioids

There's good news tonight in the fight against Opioid overdoses. Local students have developed an app to get help to those who overdose quicker. When someone overdoses, time is truly of the essence. Wasted seconds could literally be the difference between life and death. “I’ve been around somebody that overdosed...
Nashville, TNCourier News

VIRUS DIARY: The unfinished business of a funeral deferred

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — It dawned on me recently at the Nashville airport that the pandemic wouldn't end at the same time for everybody. I had expected a trickle of travelers, but the airport was jammed. Most people had masks, but social distancing wasn't a thing. I was flying to...
EducationLifehacker

How to Know If Your Daycare Is a Bad Fit for Your Child

Finding a good daycare is tough. There’s the cost, which can be equivalent to paying a second mortgage every month; the waiting lists, which for some centers can run up to several years; plus the worries about how your child will adjust to a new daycare environment. With all of these factors, it’s hard not to feel like you have to just take what you can find. But finding the right daycare is really all about finding the right fit for your particular child.
Arkansas StateCourier News

Arkansas again has biggest daily virus case jump in 4 months

LITTLE ROCK (AP) — For the second day in a row, Arkansas reported Thursday its biggest one-day spike in four months of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, an increase officials have blamed on the delta variant of the virus. The state reported 700 new virus cases, bringing its total since...
Courier News

Governor relying on the virus he’s been fighting

After more than a year of mandating, encouraging, requesting and incentivizing Arkansans’ behavior in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Asa Hutchinson at this point is mostly relying on the virus itself to inspire people to get vaccinated. “I don’t think there’s anything more the government can do except to...
PharmaceuticalsCourier News

Delta variant exploits low vaccine rates, easing of rules

The latest alarming coronavirus variant is exploiting low global vaccination rates and a rush to ease pandemic restrictions, adding new urgency to the drive to get more shots in arms and slow its supercharged spread. The vaccines most used in Western countries still appear to offer strong protection against the...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Daily Mirror

Dad who was told inoperable cancer has spread desperate for last Disney trip with family

A dad who has been given the devastating news that his cancer has spread to his brain says he would love to take his family on a Disney cruise. John Holmes, who has an inoperable oesophageal tumour, worked as a floor layer before he was diagnosed with cancer in November last year and he now wants to create lasting memories with his wife, six children and eight grandchildren.
Public Healthfox5ny.com

The next COVID casualty: Your cup of coffee?

The COVID-19 pandemic's next casualty could be your daily cup of coffee, according to a new report. Reasearchers from Purdue University say that coffee leaf rust, a powdery orange fungus, has been spreading throughout Latin and Central America, damaging crops on 70% of farms and causing over $3.2B in damages.
HealthHelloGiggles

This Is What Happens to Your Body When You're Angry

Anger is a common emotion that almost all of us have experienced to some degree. From the small irritations (like when someone cuts in line while you're waiting for your morning cup of joe) to the big, blow-ups (like finding out a loved one has been unfaithful), most of us have felt the familiar heat of irritation build up until it boils over into full-blown anger.