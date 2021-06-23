Life on the home front for the week of June 23, 2021

I was contacted by a family friend, Nancy Scott, earlier this year about being on a scholarship committee. She told me her brother, Dow Scott, and his wife, Claire, through the Claire and Dow Scott Giving fund, wanted to establish a scholarship for Dow’s alma mater, Orofino High School. Nancy said the scholarship would be in honor of the late Joybelle Scott, a longtime Orofino teacher, and Dow, Nancy, Susan and Barbara Scott’s mother.