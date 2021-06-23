Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orofino, ID

Life on the home front for the week of June 23, 2021

By Marcie Stanton
clearwatertribune.com
 8 days ago

I was contacted by a family friend, Nancy Scott, earlier this year about being on a scholarship committee. She told me her brother, Dow Scott, and his wife, Claire, through the Claire and Dow Scott Giving fund, wanted to establish a scholarship for Dow’s alma mater, Orofino High School. Nancy said the scholarship would be in honor of the late Joybelle Scott, a longtime Orofino teacher, and Dow, Nancy, Susan and Barbara Scott’s mother.

www.clearwatertribune.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orofino, ID
Local
Idaho Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Week Of#Orofino High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Army
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson aims to make space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos

SEATTLE, July 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's (SPCE.N) test flight on July 11, Branson's space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos. A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS...