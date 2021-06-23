Cancel
Orofino, ID

Pierce/Weippe News for the week of June 23, 2021

By Brandy Denison mrsfs24@gmail.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Monday, June 7, the project for the removal of the Pierce Community Center roof started. As of Monday, June 14, the entire top and sides were removed. It took exactly one week to remove the danger that threatened our pool’s existence. Tuesday, June 15, they began putting the fence around it. Their reassurance of being able to open by the first of July, is getting closer to becoming a reality. They are still asking that people stay out of the way of the construction area to make the contractor’s jobs easier.

