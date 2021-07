WHITE BIRD — The City of White Bird has recently announced water restrictions. They say stop all outside watering until further notice. All water usage is restricted. With this hot weather and the overwatering of lawns by some residents, the wells are not able to keep up with the usage. The city urges all residents to be cautious with how they use the water. Do not allow the tap to run continuously; use the water carefully. If you have questions or comments, call 208-839-2294.