Religion

FATHERS' DAY

 8 days ago

Children, obey your parents in the Lord, for this is right. “Honor your father and mother,” which is the first commandment with promise: “that it may be well with you and you may live long on the earth.” And you, fathers, do not provoke your children to wrath, but bring them up in the training and admonition of the Lord. (Ephesians 6:1-4 NKJ)

Where Did Your Peace Go?

God wants you to have a fruitful ministry and become a peacemaker—the kind of leader who heals broken relationships instead of creating them. But too often, there’s conflict. It can destroy relationships, devastate communities, and ruin ministries. Many pastors have seen unresolved conflict wreak havoc over the most important areas of their lives.
Religionmarinlocalnews.com

Thomas Nibbe sermon: Beyond reason and understanding

This is the Sunday before the Fourth of July. It doesn’t. seem possible that we have progressed thus far into what is much more than the beginning of the new year of 2021. Let’s continue to place our nation in the Lord’s hands and commend all institutions and persons into God’s keeping.
ReligionWashington Post

I’m a gay, Christian pediatrician and have no doubt: Jesus would reject anti-trans laws

Terrance Weeden is a pediatrician who provides medical care to adolescents and young adults of all gender identities, gender expressions and sexual orientations in Chicago. “What would Jesus do?” This slogan has been used by Christians for decades, serving as a reminder to act in the way Jesus did (and would today) by showing love, mercy, compassion and kindness. When I was a child, this phrase was meaningful to me as I struggled to reconcile my Christianity with my sexuality. I tried to “pray the gay away” while taking comfort in the knowledge that Jesus would love me as I was.
ReligionAdvocate Messenger

How much does God love you?

As our spiritual values become more centered on God, it’s normal to start looking forward to our eternal existence. For those who are in Christ, how exciting it is to know that our heavenly Father and His Son Jesus, our loved ones, our new name, our glorified body, inheritance, citizenship, and crowns and rewards are all a part of our glorious future. We are briefly passing through this world and the only thing we will take with us when we depart is an account of how we lived and loved. How wonderful to know that heaven will be filled with endless praise, everlasting joy, perfect peace, and contentment without darkness, suffering, worries, or sorrow. It’s true that God loves everyone, but we will not enter heaven just because we are good or deserve it. We are given eternal life when we repent, confess, believe, and accept by faith that within God’s grace, the blood of Jesus is the only price that can pay the ransom for our sins. Redemption is all about God’s plan that was accomplished on the cross. Listen to these lyrics from the song, East to the West by Casting Crowns,“In the arms of your mercy, I find rest… You know just how far the east is from the west… from one scarred hand to the other.”
Religioninspiringtips.com

10 Obvious Signs God Wants You to be Single

Many Christians wonder how to know if God’s will for them is to get married or just enjoy singlehood. Or they are confused whether which one can glorify God more. God values marriage (Ephesians 5:22-23), and He has intended most people to marry to build a family and populate the earth. Thus, godly marriage is glorifying to Him.
Religionearlycountynews.com

Attitude of Gratitude

Luke 5:12-16; 17:11-19 As we read scripture, it is important to remember that these writings occurred many centuries ago. Customs, words, and situations do not exactly “fit” the thinking of Western Society. Situations from the past must be viewed in the light of the “timeframe” of ancient Eastern society, and, also with the mindset of that geography in which it was written.
Religionkingsburyjournal.com

Forgiveness and temptation

This week, we will finish looking at the Lord’s Prayer in Matthew 6:9-13. Last week, we focused on verse 11, “Give us this day our daily bread,” in which Jesus Christ taught us to ask God to meet our daily physical needs. In the verses 12 and 13, Jesus focuses on teaching us to ask God to meet our spiritual needs. Verse 12 says, “and forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors.”
Religionauburnvillager.com

Are world religions ways to salvation?

“Each religion is alone true, in the same way, each landscape, each picture, each poem, etc. is alone beautiful.”— Simone Weil. Ever since the time of the early Church, Christians have been concerned about the relationship between and among the various world religions. Scholars in religious studies deal with this problem under the rubric of “Religious Pluralism.” When I raised the question whether the world religions are ways to salvation in my classes, students had very strong feelings about this matter.
Religionclearwatertribune.com

Do you know?

Do you know your first God given right (Part 3)? We’ve seen that God gave us the right to choose from the very beginning, in Eden. We’ve also seen that we can choose to whom we want to seek forgiveness: from Christ our High Priest (Hebrews 4:15 KJV; from a Mediator (1 Timothy 2:5 KJV); an Intercessor (Hebrews 7:25 KJV); or sinful and fallible man.
Religionclearwatertribune.com

First Christian Church News for the week of June 30, 2021

God is described as a father. Depending on a person’s experience, “father” may be a wonderful, supportive, and comforting word, or it may bring memories of abandonment, neglect, or worse. Not all dads are alike. When God is said to be like a father, what kind of father is God?
Religionftc.co

Pastoral Advice Worth Repeating: Part 5 – Ground Yourself in God’s Word

Preaching and teaching the Bible is more than an academic exercise. It must be more. Teaching the Bible can be done academically, but “academic” is not a sufficient description for the Christian teacher as a whole, and especially not for the Christian pastor as a whole. William Still summarizes the pastoral office with beautiful concision:
Louisville, KYsbts.edu

Cultivating Dependence and Calming Fears

The Theology for the People of God series by B&H Academic combines biblical and systematic theology in dialogue with historical theology with application to the church and life. The series addresses the classic loci of systematic theology by pairing a biblical scholar and a theologian. The first volume released on the Holy Spirit pairs Andreas J. Köstenberger, research professor of New Testament at Midwestern Seminary, with Southern Seminary’s own Gregg R. Allison, professor of christian theology.
Religionolneyenterprise.com

DEVOTIONAL

“For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life.”. What a humbling thought it is for God’s chosen people to truly understand the infinite love of The Lord. A love so immeasurable and boundless that it stretches across all of eternity. A love so vast and limitless in which God Himself would interrupt human history to show merciful kindness to sinners by coming in the person of Jesus Christ. The author of the book of Hebrews tells us, “He had to be made like His brethren in all things, being fully human in every way, that He might become a merciful and faithful high priest in things pertaining to God, so that He may satisfy the wrath of God for the sins of the people.”
Visual Artolneyenterprise.com

Art and the Glory of God

When I was a kid, our small-town congregation ended every church service with the Doxology, “Praise God from whom all blessings flow, praise Him all creatures here below…”. I remember standing hand-in-hand with my dad, singing these words of worship to the One who created me. I knew that God...
Religionrheaheraldnews.com

Preach It!

We often need a simple song to express our adoring hearts to God and, as is often necessary, satisfy our needs. Thank You Father, for Psalm 93. It is simple, yet so, so deep. Last week I mentioned a birthday breakfast with my young granddaughter and the importance of chocolate chip pancakes😊 Last Saturday it was hash browns and bacon for my seventeen-year-old granddaughter’s birthday. I was blessed beyond measure. She is wonderfully mature and bright and caring and beautiful and interactive. She loves Jesus and His Word deeply. She talked about her latest studies. For instance, she is reading a book that encourages preaching to yourself truth from Scripture. Yes!
ReligionThe Daily Sentinel

Examining ‘true freedom’

One evening, long ago, our family shared together an evening devotion before bedtime. As we read the Bible together, we came to the place where it says, “… I have learned in whatever situation I am to be content. I know how to be brought low, and I know how to abound. In any and every circumstance, I have learned the secret of facing plenty and hunger, abundance and need” (Philippians 4:11b-12 ESV).
Religionftc.co

Is God for Us?

We live in an ego-centric society, which has saturated our churches and our faith. We have been programmed to think about ourselves. Most patterns in our lives are somehow tied to serving “me and my needs,” “my family,” or “my country.” Think about how much of our giving is tied to that which benefits us? Would we tithe as much if it were not tax-deductible? Would we give more to a building program (from which our kids will benefit) or a poverty program in Indonesia (which benefits me in no way)?
ReligionVictoria Advocate

Letter: God’s unalienable rights

There is a theory that many Americans have taken on, which rejects the position of the founding fathers. A theory that insisted that unalienable rights could not have been endowed upon men by their Creator, for they had no Creator. This, according to the Bible, absurd theory speculated that human...
Religiontallasseetribune.com

Could This Verse Make Your Life Better?

I like Bibles. I have a lot of them. Even though I use mostly ebooks, apps and computer-based Scriptures these days, I still enjoy and appreciate a well-made Bible. One of the first passages I read and mark with a highlight pencil in a new Bible is often Psalm 84:11: "For the LORD God is a sun and shield;: the LORD will give grace and glory: no good thing will he withhold from them that walk uprightly." (KJV)