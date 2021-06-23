Clearwater Valley Fire Districts Auxiliary to have fundraising booth at LoggerXross
The Clearwater Valley Fire Districts Auxiliary (CVFDA) will be having a fundraising booth at Loggerxross this coming Friday, June 25 at Orofino City Park. They are currently in the middle of holding their quilt fundraiser to help raise money for the purchase of new Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for Clearwater Valley firefighters. PPE for each volunteer firefighter cost in excess of $2,000.