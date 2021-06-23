Cancel
Jamie Spears Acknowledges Britney’s “Suffering” After Bombshell Conservatorship Testimony

 6 days ago

Jamie Spears understands that his daughter is “suffering,” according to a statement his lawyer read in court on Wednesday, June 23.

Britney Spears
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Week

Kevin Federline supports Britney Spears amid conservatorship battle

Following Britney Spears' bombshell court testimony, Kevin Federline, too, is expressing support. A divorce attorney for Federline, Spears' ex-husband with whom she has two children, told People on Tuesday that he "supports" her in challenging the conservatorship she's been under since 2008. This comes after the pop star's stunning testimony last week, in which she asked for the end of the conservatorship and described it as "abusive."
CelebritiesPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Jamie Lynn Spears after Britney's testimony: 'I've supported my sister long before there was a hashtag'

Jamie Lynn Spears broke her silence after her sister, Britney Spears, testified last week, saying she loves and supports her older sister. The younger Spears, who became the trustee of Britney Spears's assets in August 2020, said she kept quiet until her sister — whom Jamie Lynn Spears said she has only "loved, adored, and supported" — could publicly share her story during testimony on Wednesday.
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Jamie Lynn Spears breaks her silence on Britney’s testimony

Jamie Lynn Spears spoke out Monday following older sister Britney Spears’ bombshell testimony over her conservatorship. In a series of Instagram Stories, Jamie Lynn, 30, was emotional at times as she explained how “proud” she is of Britney “for using her voice,” noting that she finally decided to speak out after the pop princess, 39, did.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Husband Of Britney Spears’ Sister Jamie Lynn Denies Singer Is Being Mistreated By Her Family After Bombshell Court Accusations

Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn’s husband is speaking out for the first time since the pop star said she wanted to sue her family for abuse. Page Six spoke to Jamie Watson following the explosive court hearing last week. Britney, who spoke to the judge for the first time, expressed how she wanted to be freed from the court-ordered conservatorship run by her father.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Britney Spears’ Brother-in-Law Jamie Watson Speaks Out

Last week, Britney Spears testified against her conservatorship. During her 20-minute testimony, Spears slammed her dad Jamie for his involvement in the conservatorship. Jamie is the co-conservator, alongside Bessemer Trust, of his pop star daughter’s estate. He has denied any wrongdoing. Britney also expressed her displeasure with her family, who...
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
Celebritiesgranthshala.com

Britney Spears’ Family Was ‘Still in the Gutter Financially’ When She Soared to Fame According to Lynne Spears’ Memoir

In Britney Spears’ court document transcript from June 23, she told the judge she wanted to sue her family. The Princess of Pop explained that her family did nothing to help her grow out of control imposed by her father, James “Jamie” Parnell Spears. It all makes more sense when fans read the memoir of Britney’s mother (Lynn Spears). in the book, through the storm, the pop icon’s mom candidly explained how dire her financial situation was when Britney signed with Jive Records. It’s no wonder her family doesn’t want to help perpetuate the stereotype.
Celebritiesicecreamconvos.com

Christina Aguilera Speaks Out In Support Of Britney Spears

Christina Aguilera is the latest celebrity to speak out publicly in support of Britney Spears, who is fighting in court to end her conservatorship. In a series of tweets, posted on Monday (June 28), Christina wrote:. These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going...
Celebritiesnaughtygossip.com

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s “Relaxed” Getaway

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s “Relaxed” Getaway After Conservatorship Hearing! It’s time for some well-deserved R&R. The day after sharing her truth in court, Britney Spears set off for a Hawaiian vacation to unwind with her boyfriend. The “Lucky” singer and trainer Sam Asghari flew on a private jet to...
Fitnessfreenews.live

Britney Spears works out in the gym with boyfriend

Sam Asgari inspires the singer to change. Britney Spears is going to break free from the grasping clutches of her father, who has been her guardian for 13 years. Jamie Spears owns all the property and money of the singer, introducing many bans for her. In her Instagram, Britney has...
