Lottery

Aren't government programs great?

 8 days ago

Being the kind and considerate person I am, I have held off getting my Covid shot until I am sure everyone else who wants one has had their chance ahead of me. Now they are bribing people to get the shot so I have been rethinking. Maybe I should get the shot in Washington and pick up a little free wacky tobacky. Some other state is giving free lottery tickets. How many shots can you get?

