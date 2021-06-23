Cancel
Idaho State

Annual report gives insight into food insecurity and predicts the impact of Covid-19 on hunger in Idaho

Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization, has released its annual Map the Meal Gap report. The report includes an analysis of food insecurity in Idaho prior to the pandemic, along with projections of how the pandemic may impact people facing hunger in 2021. This extensive research is based on data from 2019 and provides critical information regarding food insecurity rates at the national, state, and county level. Feeding America also updated an analysis on how food insecurity rates may increase in 2021 due to COVID-19 and other economic factors. See below for a list of national, state, and regional comparisons.

