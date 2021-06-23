Cancel
The Bold Type season 5 episode 6 spoilers: The series finale

cartermatt.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext week on The Bold Type season 5 episode 6, the end of the road is officially here. This episode marks the series finale, and the conclusion of a long, emotional, and at-times inspiring journey for Kat, Sutton, and Jane. They started out at the very bottom of the magazine industry and since that time, they’ve worked tirelessly to have their voices heard. They’ve faced heartbreak, big obstacles, and celebrated great success; but how will the story end?

