Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Reacts To Her ‘Suffering’ After She Slams ‘Abusive’ Conservatorship
Jamie Spears responded to the explosive comments his daughter Britney Spears made about him during her latest court hearing over her conservatorship. Jamie Spears, 68, is speaking out about the shocking comments his daughter Britney Spears, 39, made during a court hearing about her conservatorship, which he co-controls, on June 23. Vivian Thoreen, an attorney for the father of the singer reportedly gave a statement from him after Britney requested for her conservatorship to end and said she felt “enslaved” by him, at the hearing. “Mr. Spears is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain,” the statement read, according to Us Weekly. “Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much.”hollywoodlife.com