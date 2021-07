If you’re looking for some useful apps for your Wear OS smartwatch, you’re in the right place. We’ve decided to look through the Play Store to find some apps and present them to you. Just to be clear, there are a lot of Wear OS-compatible applications in the Play Store that you can install, but we had to trim that down to only 10 for this list. We chose the ones that we tried out and that worked really well, while we also tried to keep this list rather diverse.