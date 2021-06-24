Cancel
Missouri Attorney General recoups $156,000 in restitution, settles case against Jim Bakker and Morningside Church

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt today announced that his office has recovered $156,000 and obtained a consent judgment against Jim Bakker and Morningside Church Productions. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed suit against Bakker and Morningside Church Productions back in March of 2020 for marketing “silver solution” as a potential cure for the Coronavirus.

www.kttn.com
