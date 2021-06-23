Work begins on Gold Hill roads system

Your search is over. This large one-acre lot in Holiday Hills is the perfect location for you to get away to the peacefulness of the county! The property is tucked away on a quaint mountainside in the Ida Valley of Page County, just a few miles outside the delightful small town of Luray. The gentle sloping topography of property provides magnificent mountain views and stunning sunsets. Mature trees afford seclusion from which you can enjoy deer, bears, turkeys, and all else that nature has to offer. The property is access by a well-maintained gravel road, electricity is readily available, and the boundary corners have recently been marked by a surveyor. Owner financing offered, see agent section for terms. The property+GGs proximity to the Shenandoah National Park, George Washington National Forest, and South Fork of the Shenandoah River, provides endless opportunities for outdoor adventures and entertainment for you and your guests. If privacy and seclusion near award willing amenities and a national park are what you are looking for, then this property is the one for you.