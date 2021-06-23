Cancel
Hawaii State

NCIS: Hawaii: Vanessa Lachey, cast talk start of filming

cartermatt.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile there has been a lot of attention paid to the flagship NCIS as of late, why not take a moment to recognize NCIS: Hawaii? This is the only show in the franchise currently in production, and we have a chance to hear from the cast and crew today all about it.

cartermatt.com
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Announces Production Has Officially Started With New Cast Photo

Aloha fans! The entire “NCIS: Hawai’i” team has landed in Oahu to film the next season. Revealed by CBS last week, the spin-off series has already started production. Making it official on Twitter, the crime-drama show tweeted a group photo to announce the exciting news. The caption read, “Aloha! Production has officially started on #NCISHawaii. See you this fall on @CBS and @ParamountPlus.”
TV SeriesSFGate

'NCIS' in Talks With Gary Cole for Major Season 19 Role (EXCLUSIVE)

Details on the character Cole would play are being kept under wraps. The long-running CBS procedural was renewed back in April, with series lead Mark Harmon’s return to the series also being confirmed at that time. It had previously been reported that Harmon was looking to leave the show but ultimately decided to return. It is not yet known how big a role Harmon will play in Season 19, with sources saying that Cole may not be the only new face to join the show’s main cast in the upcoming season.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Star Lands New Role after CBS Cancellation

Karen Obilom, who once took on the role of Zaire Dupre in the action crime drama NCIS: New Orleans, is set to star in the highly anticipated House Party remake. According to Variety, the NCIS alum has signed on to play the female lead in the remake and joins Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Tosin Cole, and DC You Fly. NBL superstar LeBron James, along with Maverick Carter are producing and Atlanta duo Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori are writing the script Sharing her excitement for the new role, Obilom writes on Instagram, “This is a formal invitation for you all to join me in crying tears of joy. YOU GUYS! It’s moments like these that make it all worth it. God, I thank you. Venus in the House!”
TV Seriescartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: Could any more cast members be added?

Earlier this week, Gary Cole was officially added as a series regular for NCIS season 19 — plus, Katrina Law was promoted! These two announcements are more than welcome, but they do also raise some questions. We’ve gone over already what sort of role Cole’s character (an FBI agent) could play. Now, let’s take a moment to question whether or not this is really it. Is there a chance that some other major cast members could be added?
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

CBS' NCIS: Hawai'i Celebrates Series Filming Start With An Eye Toward Streaming

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The newest NCIS show, NCIS: Hawai’i was picked up to series a couple of months ago and now filming has officially started. Not only that, but it looks like the CBS newcomer could be looking at another home, in addition to the major network, when the series premieres in the fall.
Hawaii Stateprimetimer.com

NCIS: Hawaii

Showing 1 - 9 of 9 articles tagged "NCIS: Hawaii" Vanessa Lachey and her co-stars participated in what has become a tradition for Hawaii-based shows. NBC, CBS, ABC and Fox's fall schedules are stuck in the past amid a changing TV landscape. While streaming is all the rage, the Big...
TV SeriesPopculture

'NCIS' Moving to New Night and Time on CBS for Season 19

NCIS is undergoing a bit of a shakeup. As the beloved CBS drama heads into a new season, it is switching nights and times. When the network unveiled the 2021 CBS Fall TV Schedule back in May, it revealed that NCIS Season 19 will move to Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET. The move will mark a major change, as the police procedural has remained in the same Tuesday 8 p.m. timeslot ever since its debut back in 2003.
Honolulu, HIPosted by
Honolulu, Hawaii

Filming of “NCIS: Hawai‘i” begins on O‘ahu

HONOLULU – The Honolulu Film Office is pleased to announce the start of production this week on the CBS series “NCIS: Hawai‘i.”. “We are thrilled to welcome NCIS: Hawai‘i,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “This represents another major production in the long-line of blockbuster hits by CBS Studios filmed right here on O‘ahu. High-end film productions like NCIS represent one of the strongest and most immediate forms of economic diversification available to us, which is particularly important now as we find ways to sustainably jumpstart our economy.”
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

NCIS Hawai'i: 8 Quick Things We Know About The CBS Spin-Off

Pack your bags. NCIS is heading to Hawai'i! This fall, the ever-expanding, constantly-multiplying NCIS franchise will make its way to Pearl Harbor to explore the day-to-day operations of this Navy base. We should expect another steamy series in the always-popular television universe. Details remain slim regarding this addition to CBS's fall line-up, but we know a few key bits of information about this blockbuster NCIS spinoff series, which we'll share with you right now. Here's what we know about NCIS: Hawai'i.
Hawaii Statefangirlish.com

NCIS: Hawaii Begins Production

As big fans of the NCIS franchise, particularly the first spin-off, NCIS: Los Angeles, we’re super excited about the possibilities for NCIS: Hawaii, the new, female-led spinoff. The show officially started production, and considering the show is called NCIS: Hawaii, they did it the only way they could, with a traditional Hawaiian blessing.