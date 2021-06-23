NCIS: Hawaii: Vanessa Lachey, cast talk start of filming

Karen Obilom, who once took on the role of Zaire Dupre in the action crime drama NCIS: New Orleans, is set to star in the highly anticipated House Party remake. According to Variety, the NCIS alum has signed on to play the female lead in the remake and joins Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Tosin Cole, and DC You Fly. NBL superstar LeBron James, along with Maverick Carter are producing and Atlanta duo Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori are writing the script Sharing her excitement for the new role, Obilom writes on Instagram, “This is a formal invitation for you all to join me in crying tears of joy. YOU GUYS! It’s moments like these that make it all worth it. God, I thank you. Venus in the House!”