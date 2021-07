Another day of isolated pop-up showers and storms is expected today, but a cluster of storms should develop along a cold front in Oklahoma this afternoon. These storms should move south into North Texas late in the day. A brief lull in activity is expected within an hour or two of sunset, then additional storms move into the area overnight alongside a cold front. The threat for severe weather is low, but a few of the stronger storms may be capable of gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.