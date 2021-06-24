Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Aiming high: Culver takes edge, motivation into Olympic Trials

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrey Culver won three Big 12 championships and two NCAA titles in the high jump during his career at Texas Tech. Ever since he ran out of college eligibility and began competing professionally, he's aspired to one more title: Olympic team member. "That's just something special," he said. "It has...

www.lubbockonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shelby Mcewen
Person
Erik Kynard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Hayward Field#South Plains College#Texas Tech#Olympian#The U S Olympic Trials#Lsu#Team Usa#Idalou#Nbc#U S Olympic Trials#Schedule All Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
NCAA
Sports
Texas Tech University
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
Eugene, OROklahoma State Athletics

Current and Former OSU Track and Field Athletes Take On Olympic Trials

While the NCAA outdoor track and field season came to an end in Eugene, Oregon with the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, a number of OSU student-athletes and alumni will vie for a trip to Tokyo, Japan, for the chance to represent their home countries and their alma mater at the 2020 Olympic Games, set to take place from July 23 through August 8.
Bradford, PABradford Era

Bradford's Hetrick takes first aim at Olympic roster

OMAHA, N.E. — The nation’s top swimmers gather in Omaha, Nebraska this week, competing for a spot on the United States Olympic Team in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Paige Hetrick, a Bradford native, is among them. Hetrick qualified for two events in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials at the Chi Health Center.
Orange, OHchagrinvalleytoday.com

Orange alum Boyle takes seventh place in U.S. Olympic diving trials

Janie Boyle says if you had told her when she was 15 and watching the United States Olympic diving trials in 2016 that she would be competing on the big stage herself she would have probably just laughed in your face. Boyle had just begun competing in diving for less than a year at that point.
Swimming & Surfingdailymagazine.news

Katie Ledecky takes on unprecedented U.S. Olympic Trials double

Two finals totaling 1,700 meters of swimming separated by an hour would be a daunting slate for most. But it's becoming old hat for Katie Ledecky. On Wednesday night, the greatest distance swimmer in history tackles what on the surface looks like her toughest session of the eight-day U.S. Olympic Trials.
Lubbock, TXLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Former Lubbock High swimmer Madisyn Cox wraps up Olympic Trials

Madisyn Cox's time at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials has come to an end. The former Lubbock High standout swimmer was scheduled to compete in Thursday's 200-meter breaststroke prelims, but she did not start. The heats were roughly 14 hours after Cox swam in the 200 individual medley final at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
Sportsletsrun.com

2020 Olympic Trials M800 Preview: Will Brazier and Hoppel Get the Job Done? Who Will Take the Third Spot?

With a lot of talk surrounding the men’s 1500 (fast collegians), women’s 1500 (a certain star being banned for four years), and women’s 800 (another fast collegian) in 2021, many seem to have forgotten about the only middle-distance /distance event in which the United States has the reigning world champion: the men’s 800. We still haven’t seen 2019 World champion Donavan Brazier and World fourth-placer Bryce Hoppel race each other over 800 meters since August 14, 2020, an epic race in Monaco in which Brazier ran 1:43.15 to hold off Hoppel, who ran a big PR of 1:43.23. Since then, they’ve dodged each other at every turn. That will change in Eugene. Though neither man has shown fitness like they had in 2019 and 2020 yet in 2021, they’ll be the bona fide favorites in this event.
SportsTribune-Star

Evans advances to Olympic Trials finals in women's high jump

Former Rose-Hulman high-jumper Liz Evans had a successful first day at the U.S. Olympics Trials on Friday. Evans advanced from her qualifying round with a leap of 6 feet, 1 1/2 inches. That tied Evans with seven other jumpers for the first leap out of the qualifying round as she was comfortably among the top 12 needed to qualify for the finals.
Saint Louis, MOkshb.com

U.S. men take the stage on Day 1 of Olympic Gymnastics Trials

The U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials begin Thursday night in St. Louis, with the men’s competition kicking things off on night one. Unlike on the women’s side, where there are clear frontrunners for three of the four athletes likely to be selected to compete in the team event in Tokyo, the men’s side has a lot more uncertainty. The top finisher in the all-around competition automatically qualifies for Tokyo, and provided the runner-up finishes in the top three on three of the six apparatuses, he will automatically qualify as well. The rest of the team will be selected by committee, as will the one additional individual competitor.
Sportsathleticsillustrated.com

Haywire men’s 800m at Kenyan Olympic Trials saw American-based Michael Saruni take the win

With any sense of decorum tossed, a dozen candidates toed-the-line at the Kenyan Tokyo Olympic Trials 800m. In an event that should see athletes run the first half a little faster than the second half, the pace change what chaotic and led to competitors swinging out to lane three at points. The final sprint would have looked good in the men’s 200m aside from the idea of running in lanes – it was that fast. But from the 200m to 400m mark, the 12 athletes, which you could throw a blanket over, slowed to what appeared to be a jog. All hell broke loose during the final 300m.
West Fargo, ND740thefan.com

West Fargo teacher Riley Dolezal takes 3rd in javelin at Olympic Trials

EUGENE, Ore. (KVRR) – North Dakota State may soon have another alumnus heading to Tokyo. Stanley, North Dakota native and Cheney Middle School Physical Education teacher Riley Dolezal placed third at the U.S. Olympic Trials in the javelin with a throw of 252 feet 10 inches. His performance missed the Olympic standard of 278 feet 10 inches. He will have to see if he qualifies for Tokyo based on his world ranking at the end of the month.
Omaha, NEdailyjournal.net

Oliver: Trials experience a motivator for 2024

Editor’s note: Cade Oliver, a 2021 Franklin graduate, will be periodically chronicling his experiences this week at the USA Swimming Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska. After competing on the second biggest stage in swimming for the first time, I feel like the next couple of years will be set on trying to place in that top two and earn a spot on the 2024 Olympic team.
Eugene, ORLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Tech's Usual takes 9th at U.S. Olympic Trials

EUGENE, Ore. — Seasons Usual, wrapping up her junior year for the Texas Tech track and field teams, finished ninth in Saturday's women's discus final at the U.S. Olympic Trials. Usual threw 187 feet, 10 inches, which was second-best among the collegians in the field. She was coming off a...
Sportsrunnerspace.com

Murphy, Purrier and Cranny Take Olympic Trials Titles - RRW

MURPHY, PURRIER AND CRANNY TAKE OLYMPIC TRIALS TITLES. (c) 2021 Race Results Weekly, all rights reserved - Used with permission. EUGENE, Oregon (21-Jun) -– The brutal nature of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field was on full display this evening when reigning world champion Donavan Brazier finished last in the 800-meter final, missing his chance for this summer's Tokyo Games. Brazier, who hadn't lost an 800 since May 2019 --and hadn't lost to an American since the 2016 trials-- finished last in a charged race here at Hayward Field. Only the top three finishers in each event (provided they have the Olympic Games qualifying standard) will be named to the squad.