Aiming high: Culver takes edge, motivation into Olympic Trials

With a lot of talk surrounding the men’s 1500 (fast collegians), women’s 1500 (a certain star being banned for four years), and women’s 800 (another fast collegian) in 2021, many seem to have forgotten about the only middle-distance /distance event in which the United States has the reigning world champion: the men’s 800. We still haven’t seen 2019 World champion Donavan Brazier and World fourth-placer Bryce Hoppel race each other over 800 meters since August 14, 2020, an epic race in Monaco in which Brazier ran 1:43.15 to hold off Hoppel, who ran a big PR of 1:43.23. Since then, they’ve dodged each other at every turn. That will change in Eugene. Though neither man has shown fitness like they had in 2019 and 2020 yet in 2021, they’ll be the bona fide favorites in this event.