Developing disaster risk finance in Morocco: Leveraging private markets for sovereign risk transfer
Climate shocks and natural disasters have long-lasting effects — human, social, economic and environmental. Managing them is a key challenge, from a financial standpoint as much as any other, for governments across the globe. Funding recovery or reconstruction in the aftermath of a disaster relies on solid, private, financial markets. These capital and reinsurance markets offer financing options to help governments diversify the cost of risk away from their own economies.