A Paddler’s Nightmare: A Flash Flood In Under 60 Seconds (Video)

Effective: 2021-06-30 14:04:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Bighorn Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BIGHORN BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY At 204 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain has started to taper off over the Bighorn Burn Scar. Radar estimates indicated localized rain amounts up to 1.5 inches have fallen in the Sutherland Wash Basin over the last hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Pima Canyon, Finger Rock Canyon, Ventana Canyon, Sabino Canyon, Canada del Oro, and Sutherland Wash. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bighorn Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Bighorn Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Catalina, Oro Valley, Casas Adobes, Catalina State Park and Catalina Foothills. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE