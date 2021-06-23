Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

A Paddler’s Nightmare: A Flash Flood In Under 60 Seconds (Video)

By Paddling Magazine Staff
paddlingmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnlookers watched in awe as a previously-dry rock bed in East Maui, Hawaii rapidly began to fill with rushing water. Waioko Pond (also known as Venus Pool) is one of the country’s most spectacular natural pools. Surrounded by rugged mountains and a scenic coastline backdrop, it’s no surprise that the pools are fast becoming a visitor hot spot.

paddlingmag.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood#Hawaii#60 Seconds#Swimming#Extreme Weather#Khon2 News#Californian
Related
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 13:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Bighorn Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Bighorn Burn Scar in Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 330 PM MST. * At 129 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Bighorn Burn Scar. Up to 0.75 inch of rain has fallen in the Sutherland Wash Basin. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Pima Canyon, Finger Rock Canyon, Ventana Canyon, Sabino Canyon, Canada del Oro, and Sutherland Wash. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bighorn Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Bighorn Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Catalina, Oro Valley, Casas Adobes, Catalina State Park and Catalina Foothills. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 14:04:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Bighorn Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BIGHORN BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY At 204 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain has started to taper off over the Bighorn Burn Scar. Radar estimates indicated localized rain amounts up to 1.5 inches have fallen in the Sutherland Wash Basin over the last hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Pima Canyon, Finger Rock Canyon, Ventana Canyon, Sabino Canyon, Canada del Oro, and Sutherland Wash. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bighorn Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Bighorn Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Catalina, Oro Valley, Casas Adobes, Catalina State Park and Catalina Foothills. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 14:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Bighorn Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BIGHORN BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY At 247 PM MST, Doppler Radar and rainfall gages indicate that heavy rain has ended over the Bighorn Burn Scar. Up to 1.5 inches occurred in this region between about 1 PM MST and 2 PM MST. Flash flooding is likely ongoing, especially in the Sutherland Wash Basin. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Pima Canyon, Finger Rock Canyon, Ventana Canyon, Sabino Canyon, Canada del Oro, and Sutherland Wash. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bighorn Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Bighorn Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Catalina, Oro Valley, Casas Adobes, Catalina State Park and Catalina Foothills. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Jefferson County, INweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-01 09:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Jefferson FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT/7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Indiana and Kentucky, including the following areas, in Indiana, Jefferson. In Kentucky, Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Casey, Clark, Clinton, Fayette, Franklin, Garrard, Harrison, Henry, Jessamine, Lincoln, Madison, Mercer, Nicholas, Oldham, Russell, Scott, Shelby, Spencer, Trimble and Woodford. * Until 8 PM EDT/7 PM CDT/ this evening. * Showers and a few thunderstorms with very intense rainfall rates are expected throughout the day across the watch area. Several inches of rain could fall in a short amount of time today. * A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Arlington Under a Flash Flood Watch, Starting This Afternoon

It’s dry now, but expect rain and storms later this afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Arlington and other parts of the region, starting at 2 p.m. and running through Friday morning. Forecasters are also warning that storms may pack damaging winds in addition to downpours.
Wayne County, MIweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 17:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-30 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Wayne FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN WAYNE COUNTY At 558 PM EDT, There were reports of flooding along 1-94 in northeast Detroit. Doppler radar estimated between 1 and 2 inches of rain fell, much of which occurred in less than an hour. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Northeast Detroit, the Grosse Pointes and Harper Woods. This includes the following highways I-94 between mile markers 217 and 225. Rainfall is slowly coming to end across the warned area. It will however take some time for the water to recede. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
WRBI Radio

Area counties under Flash Flood Watch through this evening

Southeastern IN —Heavy rains last night led to flooding in some parts of Southeastern Indiana. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says County Line Road in the area of Blue Creek Road was closed because the road washed away during last night’s downpours. Another area that had problems was St. Leon, where flooded roadways were reported along Trackville and Old Hickory roads.
Cherokee County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 18:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-30 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cherokee FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CHEROKEE COUNTY At 632 PM CDT, Emergency management reported several flooded roads in Columbus due to runoff from recent heavy rainfall. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Baxter Springs, Columbus, Galena, Cherokee, Weir, Scammon, West Mineral and Treece. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Fairfax County, VAtysonsreporter.com

Fairfax County put under Flash Flood Watch starting tomorrow

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the D.C. area, including Fairfax County. The alert will take effect at 2 p.m. tomorrow (Thursday) and last through 8 a.m. on Friday (June 2). Thunderstorms could bring up to four inches of rain in some locations. * From...