A Paddler’s Nightmare: A Flash Flood In Under 60 Seconds (Video)

Effective: 2021-07-01 09:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Jefferson FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT/7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Indiana and Kentucky, including the following areas, in Indiana, Jefferson. In Kentucky, Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Casey, Clark, Clinton, Fayette, Franklin, Garrard, Harrison, Henry, Jessamine, Lincoln, Madison, Mercer, Nicholas, Oldham, Russell, Scott, Shelby, Spencer, Trimble and Woodford. * Until 8 PM EDT/7 PM CDT/ this evening. * Showers and a few thunderstorms with very intense rainfall rates are expected throughout the day across the watch area. Several inches of rain could fall in a short amount of time today. * A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.