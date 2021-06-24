Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manistee, MI

KEN GRABOWSKI: Being on friendly terms with the world can often make a difference

By Ken Grabowski
manisteenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's become a global world that exists today on all fronts so the success or failure of any nation can be determined on how well it fits into that worldwide scheme of things. That is why it was good to see the United States step forward two weeks ago and become not only an active participant in the G-7 summit in the United Kingdom, but take on a leadership role as well. As the old saying goes, “You can either lead, follow or get the heck out of the way”, and it was good to see America take up the leader torch among a group of longtime allies.

www.manisteenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manistee, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Manistee, MI
City
China Township, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Justin Trudeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World One#Eyes Of The World#Into The Future#Make A Difference#Covid#Nato#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
Posted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
NBC News

Condo board president warned of deterioration, need for repairs months before collapse

A letter sent in April to residents of the Miami Beach-area condo that collapsed last week said the building's "concrete deterioration is accelerating" and warned that damage "would begin to multiply exponentially." The letter, sent by Champlain Towers South Board President Jean Wodnicki, explained to residents why a renovation that...
Posted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium intact

The Supreme Court on Tuesday left intact a nationwide pause on evictions put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 5-4 vote rejected an emergency request from a group of landlords asking the court to effectively end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) eviction moratorium, which is set to run through July.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
CBS News

What is a heat dome? Extreme temperatures in the Pacific Northwest, explained

The most extreme heat wave ever recorded in the Pacific Northwest continues to shatter records for another day. Millions of people are currently under excessive heat warnings — many of them sweltering through triple-digit temperatures without air conditioning in a region that usually enjoys mild summers. Behind the misery is...
CNN

June 29 coronavirus news

Delta variant now accounts for 26% of coronavirus cases in US, CDC estimates. The Delta variant of coronavirus now accounts for 26% of Covid-19 cases in the US, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. The CDC updated its estimates of which variants are circulating on Tuesday. The...
Posted by
The Hill

GOP mega-donor funding deployment of South Dakota troops to border

A Republican mega-donor's nonprofit is funding the deployment of South Dakota National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem 's (R ) office confirmed to The Hill that Willis and Reba Johnson’s Foundation made a private donation to the state in an effort to fund its National Guard presence at the border.
Posted by
The Hill

NSA refutes Tucker Carlson spying allegation

The National Security Agency (NSA) on Tuesday rejected claims made by Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the agency was monitoring his electronic communications and seeking to leak them in an effort to take his show off the air, calling the allegations “not true.”. “Tucker Carlson has never been an...