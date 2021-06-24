KEN GRABOWSKI: Being on friendly terms with the world can often make a difference

It's become a global world that exists today on all fronts so the success or failure of any nation can be determined on how well it fits into that worldwide scheme of things. That is why it was good to see the United States step forward two weeks ago and become not only an active participant in the G-7 summit in the United Kingdom, but take on a leadership role as well. As the old saying goes, “You can either lead, follow or get the heck out of the way”, and it was good to see America take up the leader torch among a group of longtime allies.