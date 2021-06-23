Siesta Key season 4 episode 7 spoilers: Juliette, Kelsey’s breaking point

The Bachelorette episode 3 is going to be airing on ABC come Monday night, and with it comes a surprise guest: Nick Viall. So why is a former Bachelor lead coming back to the franchise? In the promo below, he claims that he is there to “hold guys accountable” — basically to find out (wait for it) who is really there for the right reasons. Given that Nick has been on two seasons of The Bachelorette plus Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelor, he should be a reasonably good judge at this point if some of the guys are there for fame or not.