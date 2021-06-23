Cancel
Siesta Key season 4 episode 7 spoilers: Juliette, Kelsey’s breaking point

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 4 episode 7 is poised to arrive on MTV next week and early signs suggest this: It’s going to be big. For a long time now, it’s felt like things were getting worse for Juliette and Kelsey. It was hard to pin down exactly where things would end, other than in a place that can be described as “pretty bad.” This upcoming episode looks to be the culmination of a lot of that. Just look at the title alone here in “Things Will Never Be the Same.” Isn’t that a pretty clear warning as to where we are going?

