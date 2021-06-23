The Blacklist season 8 finale: Was Reddington’s identity revealed?
Who is Raymond Reddington on The Blacklist? What is his true identity? These have each been questions that have been asked for almost the entirety of the show. Yet, entering tonight’s big finale “Nachalo” there was more hope than ever that some of these questions would be answered. All of the promotional material out there suggested that Reddington was going to inch closer to that ultimate truth, even if there was no guarantee he would say everything on his mind.cartermatt.com