The Blacklist season 8 finale: Was Reddington’s identity revealed?

We know that The Blacklist season 9 is coming to NBC at some point down the road — so are the parties involved already started?. As is often the case in situations like this, the answer is both yes and no — it’s complicated. When it comes to filming the show, James Spader and the rest of the cast are not off filming on set; they probably will not be for a good while. Yet, the writers behind the scenes are already at work!