Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Blacklist season 8 finale: Was Reddington’s identity revealed?

cartermatt.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho is Raymond Reddington on The Blacklist? What is his true identity? These have each been questions that have been asked for almost the entirety of the show. Yet, entering tonight’s big finale “Nachalo” there was more hope than ever that some of these questions would be answered. All of the promotional material out there suggested that Reddington was going to inch closer to that ultimate truth, even if there was no guarantee he would say everything on his mind.

cartermatt.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blacklist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
Related
TV Serieshonknews.com

The Blacklist Season 8: Release Date and More

I am sure you all are here to read about the details regarding the release of The Blacklist Season 8. This crime series must have left you all stunned with its stunning performance. I am here to help you always, I will clear your doubts. So let take a quick tour of this article and find about the release date and read about the series.
TV SeriesPopculture

'The Blacklist': Major Star Exits NBC Series After 8 Seasons

The Blacklist is losing a major star. According to Deadline, Megan Boone, the female lead on the NBC series, is leaving the show after eight seasons. She will make her final appearance as a series regular in the upcoming Season 8 finale. Boone plays Elizabeth "Liz" Keen who is special...
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

What’s Going on With ‘The Blacklist’?

The “Blacklist” fandom, still reeling from the departure of series star Megan Boone after eight seasons, was rocked last week by the sudden announcement from creator Jon Bokenkamp that he would be stepping down as co-showrunner and exiting the show. With a ninth season on the horizon and a controversial season finale in the rearview, fans have been left to wonder what will become of their favorite show when it returns this fall without two of its key players — and whether or not they’ll keep watching.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

The Blacklist losing leading star ahead of season 9

The Blacklist season 8 spoilers follow. The Blacklist is going to have a very different core cast for its ninth season. NBC has yet to officially confirm anything, but Deadline broke the news on Tuesday (June 15) that the series lead Megan Boone is set to bow out from the thriller before the end of its current season.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 21 Review: Nachalo

That actually did a pretty impressive job of tying things up. Red and, what, virtual reality took Liz on a walk down Memory Lane on The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 21. And once again Raymond proclaimed, "One day this will all be yours" and Liz again rudely rejected it. Some...
TV SeriesWUSA

'Cruel Summer' Boss Breaks Down Finale's Twisty Reveals and Season 2 Plans (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the season finale of Cruel Summer. Freeform's buzzy mystery drama, Cruel Summer, closed out its twisty first season with a flurry of reveals in Tuesday's finale, "A Hostile Witness," from the truth behind what happened to Martin (he didn't die in a police shootout like we previously thought) to the reveal of Annabelle's identity (it's not what you'd think) to whether there was basis for Kate's suspicions over Jeanette in the first place (turns out, she had every reason to doubt her) to the results of Jeanette's lawsuit against Kate.
TV SeriesPosted by
TechRadar

New Star Trek: Picard season 2 trailer finally reveals Q's return

Paramount Plus has released a new trailer for Star Trek: Picard season 2, more than six months before its air date in 2022. As you might expect this early on, it's fairly light on the heavy special effects work that really impressed in the first season – but it does show John de Lancie's in-person return as the entity Q from The Next Generation for the first time.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

The Handmaid's Tale reveals future of show after shocking season four finale

The Handmaid's Tale season four certainly delivered on the drama. The dystopian series, inspired by Margaret Attwood's novel of the same name, aired its season four finale in the US on Tuesday night - and viewers weren't left disappointed. Warning, spoilers below…. In the episode, June's former commander Fred, played...
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Final Season Premiere Photos Reveal a New Scary Setting

Next stop, it's the end of the line for The Walking Dead. New photos from the upcoming eleventh and final season show Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) leading the survivors into the subway station setting of the August 22 season premiere, where Maggie finds herself working alongside archenemy Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) when the group goes underground. The troop, including Alden (Callan McAuliffe), Cole (James Devoti), and returning guest star C. Thomas Howell, passes by grim graffiti that does not go unnoticed by man of God Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam): "If there is a God he will have to beg for my forgiveness."
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9: Is work underway behind the scenes?

We know that The Blacklist season 9 is coming to NBC at some point down the road — so are the parties involved already started?. As is often the case in situations like this, the answer is both yes and no — it’s complicated. When it comes to filming the show, James Spader and the rest of the cast are not off filming on set; they probably will not be for a good while. Yet, the writers behind the scenes are already at work!
TV Seriesimdb.com

The Blacklist Finale: How Did Liz Keen's Story End? And Who Is Red, Really?

The following post contains major spoilers for The Blacklist‘s Season 8 finale. Proceed with caution!. Elizabeth Keen’s name was crossed off The Blacklist on Wednesday night — and it appeared to be done in permanent marker. More from TVLineThe Blacklist's Megan Boone Says Goodbye After 8 Seasons in Heartfelt Post:...
TV SeriesComicBook

Batwoman Season 2 Finale Photos Reveal New Look at Batwing

The CW has released a new batch of photos for "Power", the Season 2 finale of Batwoman. The episode is expected to feature an epic standoff involving the series' ensemble, as Roman Sionis/Black Mask (Peter Outerbridge) causes chaos in Gotham City, after equipping the GCPD and former Crows agents with technology from previous Batman villains. Meanwhile, the Bat Team will be in dire straights after being betrayed by Kate Kane/Circe Sionis (Wallis Day), who also happened to steal and update the Batwoman batsuit. While there's no telling exactly how things will unfold, we do know that Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) is set to suit up as his comic-accurate counterpart, Batwing, which several of the episode's photos showcase.
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Where to Stream The Blacklist Season 8?

Starring James Spader, Megan Boone, and Diego Klattenhoff, ‘The Blacklist‘ is a crime–mystery drama series that centers upon a former U.S. Navy officer named Raymond “Red” Reddington, who offers to help the FBI in exchange for immunity from prosecution for the crimes he committed after leaving the organization. The captivating story of crime and deception has entertained viewers for a long time, and its eighth season is just as exciting as previous ones. In case you are curious to learn more about its premise or where it can be streamed, you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Yellowstone Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Story, Plot, Spoiler Revealed!

Yellowstone is one of the most popular American series which is starring some really talented actors who have made the show more interesting with their amazing acting, the series is starring Wes Bentley, Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Bill Birmingham, and Cole Hauser. The show premiered on 20th June 2018 and then paramount network went on to renew the series for the year 2019 which they did for the third season of the show and the third season premiered on 21st June 2020.