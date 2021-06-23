Cancel
Abdeljalil El Hafre

World Bank Blogs
 11 days ago

Abdeljalil El Hafre is the Head of the Insurance and Social Welfare Division within the Treasury and External Finance Department at the Moroccan Ministry of Economy, Finance and Administration reform. He joined the Ministry in 2002 where he held several positions at the Treasury Department. In his current capacity, he monitors the national Disaster risk finance program that covers a private insurance program and a solidarity fund for the uninsured.

News Break
Economy
News Break
World
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
WorldWorld Bank Blogs

Remittance Recipients: Findings on the Greenback Initiative in Morocco

The COVID-19 pandemic shows yet again the important role that remittances play for economic development and poverty reduction. A remittance is money that family members or friends, who live in another country or location, send to loved ones in order to help them make ends meet. Remittances help put food on the table, soften economic shocks and keep businesses going at a time when people’s livelihoods and well-being are most at threat. Given the important role of remittances, the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 10c of the United Nations calls for bringing the average costs of sending money transfers down to 3% of its value by 2030.
Economymilwaukeesun.com

El Salvador is banking on bitcoin, but will it work?

El Salvador will soon accept bitcoin as legal tender. The bill was passed within 24 hours earlier this month. The initiative is expected to help the country's large expat community to send money home more easily, but has drawn criticism. El Salvador will soon become the only country in the...
Economywhbl.com

El Salvador bitcoin plan “bulletproof”, president says

LONDON (Reuters) – El Salvador is determined to push ahead with making bitcoin legal tender, a process that will bring only small risks and prove a “leap forward for humanity”, the country’s President Nayib Bukele said in an interview with a bitcoin journalist. El Salvador this month became the first...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Race Is on to Get Rental Assistance Out to Avert Evictions

BOSTON (AP) — More than $7,000 behind on rent, Tyesha Young had hoped a program in Louisiana would bail her out and allow her family to avert eviction in the coming weeks. But the 29-year-old mother of two from Jefferson Parish is still waiting to hear whether any of the $308 million available from the state for rental assistance and utility payments will give her a lifeline. She applied for money last year but never heard anything. She is waiting to hear on her latest application.
PoliticsWGRZ TV

US Treasury says states need to step up on Emergency Rental Assistance

New data from the U.S. Department of the Treasury department released Friday showed a 60% spike in households requesting Emergency Rental Assistance in May. According to a press release from the Treasury, the program served about 90,000 households from January through March 2021, with a slight jump in April. In May, the program served 60% more households, approximately 160,000.
Energy IndustryPosted by
MyChesCo

Treasury, IRS Extend Safe Harbor for Renewable Energy Projects

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service thsi week issued guidance for taxpayers developing renewable energy projects to address delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In prior IRS notices, the Treasury Department and the IRS established the Continuity Safe Harbor that allows an eligible...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Salon

Feds zero in on Roger Stone's "shady" condo purchase

Veteran Republican operative Roger Stone is yet again in the crosshairs of the Department of Justice, this time over after a questionable mortgage deal that is the centerpiece of an ongoing civil case which alleges he owes millions in back taxes. "The government's complaint lays out a complicated scheme. It...
El Campo, TXEl Campo Leader-News

El Campo economic outlook good

El Campo continues to receive good economic news even as help wanted signs linger in store windows. The latest sales tax rebate report from the State Comptroller’s Office indicates not only did the city weather the 2020 lockdown economically, it is continuing to prosper. El Campo sales tax returns are...
Politics19fortyfive.com

A U.S.-China War: Is a Superpower Conflict (With Millions Dead) Unavoidable?

A panel at the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis asked whether—as Professor Graham Allison’s latest book contends—China and the United States are “destined” for war. Indeed, Professor Allison numbered among the panelists who discussed the new China challenge. The short answer from the gathering: maybe. Commentators have held forth on...
Fairfield, CADaily Republic

Garamendi introduces bill to increase Social Security benefits

FAIRFIELD — U.S. Rep. John Garamendi, D-Walnut Grove, introduced the “Fair COLA For Seniors Act of 2021,” a bill that would require Social Security to use the Consumer Price Index for the Elderly to calculate a fairer cost of living adjustment for seniors. H.R. 4315 would increase benefits and ensure...
San Francisco, CAimperialvalleynews.com

North Bay Accountant Charged With Bank Fraud And Embezzlement

San Francisco, California - A federal grand jury has indicted Stephanie Simontacchi on charges of bank fraud, embezzlement, and tax evasion in connection with schemes to use her access as an accountant to enrich herself at the expense of two former employers. The announcement was made by Acting U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds, Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Craig D. Fair, and IRS Criminal Investigation Division (IRS-CI) Acting Special Agent in Charge Michael Daniels.
EconomyWorld Bank Blogs

Beneficial ownership: increasing transparency in a simple way for entrepreneurs

Beneficial owners are defined as any individual who ultimately owns or controls a legal entity or arrangement, such as a company on whose behalf a transaction or activity is being conducted. It is increasingly a matter of global concern that allowing such beneficiaries to remain anonymous has enabled the concealment of considerable questionable financial activity, and many governments are demanding greater transparency about beneficial ownership. As countries act to improve financial transparency, making disclosure of beneficial ownership as simple and inexpensive as possible will promote compliance and help achieve the ultimate aim of greater corporate accountability.
AgricultureWorld Bank Blogs

Rural resilience: It’s not only about insurance

During a recent training session about The Role of Financial Market Solutions for Building Resilience to Shocks in Agriculture, we asked a simple question to a group of policy makers and private sector players: “Which financial services do you think play a role in boosting rural resilience?” To our surprise, while participants were given the possibility to select several answers, many of them chose only one: insurance.
WorldWorld Bank Blogs

Using digital solutions to improve water access in Haiti

In Haiti, one of the Americas’ poorest countries, there is not enough access to quality water and sanitation, with the poorest citizens suffering the most. Between 1990 and 2015, the population's access to drinkable water decreased rapidly due to infrastructure challenges. In 2017, 45 percent of the population did not have access to potable water. Today, with COVID-19 putting a harsh spotlight on the importance of frequent hand washing and basic access to private facilities, improving access to water and sanitation in Haiti is more important than ever.
Small BusinessWorld Bank Blogs

Does a firm’s financial condition matter in the fight against the ongoing pandemic?

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a sharp disruption of economic activity across the globe. Lockdowns and social distancing measures implemented by governments to limit the spread of the virus have forced many firms to cut production or shut down. While the pandemic may seem to have left no one unaffected, some have been affected more than others. In the private sector, although most firms suffered, some were not impacted at all, and among firms that were adversely affected, the extent of suffering varies sharply. This heterogeneity is confirmed in several studies. For instance, a study by Kozeniauskas et al. (2020) on Portuguese firms finds that while most firms experienced declines in sales, high productivity firms were more likely to remain open, less likely to cut employment, and made less use of government support. Another study by Muzi et al. (2021) uses Enterprise Surveys data for 31 countries and finds that COVID-19-induced exits of firms were fewer among more productive and older firms. Yet another study by Dai et al. (2021) shows that in China, the adverse effect of the pandemic was much smaller on firms located in heavy industrial cluster zones.